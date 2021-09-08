Debate on 'no jab, no tip' for harvest

DEBATE is swirling among growers in WA after a well-known farmer suggested a 'no jab, no tip' policy be adopted for CBH receival bins this harvest.

The notion was floated by York farmer and local bin representative Peter Boyle, with the idea being that anyone who will have contact with a receival site during harvest - including staff, farmers and truck drivers - needs to have had their COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter.

"I suggested it because I don't like the thought of our, or any bin, being shut down during harvest because someone manages to get COVID simply because they couldn't be bothered to get a needle," Mr Boyle said.

"You only need to look to New South Wales to see what it's done, they're all getting the needle now but it's too late and the damage has already been done.

"They've been in lockdown for two months, there are businesses going broke - we don't want that to happen here and as farmers, we can't afford for it to."

The suggestion comes as other large businesses, such as Qantas and SPC, mandate the vaccine for their employees, while others, such as BHP also consider the option.

While CBH noted that conversations about vaccinations were important to have, a spokeswoman said at this stage, the co-operative was not in a position to make vaccines mandatory for employees, growers and contractors.

"We acknowledge that it is an individual's responsibility to get vaccinated and encourage employees and community members to be vaccinated, however we respect their right if they choose not to be vaccinated," the spokeswoman said.

"We acknowledge the impact a COVID-19 case could have on disrupting harvest and as a result, we are again implementing COVID-19 protocols at all our sites to ensure the safety of employees, growers, contractors and transporters.

"This includes making the grain delivery process as contact free as possible by eliminating or reducing steps that require growers or transporters to leave their truck and enter a sample shed or weighbridge."

With the Pfizer vaccine now available to those aged 16 and over and able to be administered by GPs, as well as at community clinics, it is technically feasible for the plan to take effect.

In a poll conducted by Farm Weekly on Twitter, 51.7 per cent of respondents were not in favour of the 'no tip, no jab' idea. The poll ran for 24 hours, and received 143 votes

In a poll conducted by WAFarmers about a month ago, three quarters of farmers who responded were either already vaccinated or booked in to do so.

Grains section president Mic Fels congratulated Mr Boyle on raising the issue and said he made a good point about the potential risk.

"We've already been discussing the pressure that is going to be on this harvest with collecting and receiving the crop and if we were to have a port terminal shutdown with a COVID outbreak, the impact on the rest of the supply chain would be massive," Mr Fels said.

"However, we don't think it's entirely practical to have a 'no jab, no tip' policy - we already have a shortage of truck drivers and while we do believe everyone should be getting vaccinated, it would guarantee supply chain issues if we were to impose that rule.

"We would much rather take the approach of raising the profile of the issue and making sure that all farm workers are aware of the really high importance of making sure they're fully vaccinated before harvest commences."

Mr Boyle said even if the vaccine wasn't mandated by CBH, floating the idea has at least created a debate and got people thinking about it, which might lead to more getting it done.

"Only a couple of the farmers that I've spoken to haven't thought it's a good idea, the rest all think it's 100 per cent necessary," he said.

"I just know that if I was to be driving a truck this harvest, I would hate to be the one who delivered COVID to the bin and caused it to shut down for multiple weeks because I would be ostracised by the farming community and I don't want that for anyone.

"A co-operative should work by driving it from the bottom up anyway, I'm hoping people will get on board and if it's a deputation from growers, it would be very interesting to see what CBH would do."

If a COVID-19 case were to occur at a CBH site, the co-operative would be required to follow the directions of the Department of Health and WA Police.

"We would need to treat each instance on a case-by-case basis, but ultimately we would do what we can to redirect unaffected employees and grain to other nearby sites to ensure the least impact to the supply chain as possible," said a CBH spokeswoman.

"Protocols in place would see that site closed, be deep cleaned and determinations made at the time in relation to isolating employees.

"All decisions will be made to ensure the safety of all involved and the least amount of disruption to the supply chain."

CBH has introduced COVID-19 protocols at all operational facilities to ensure the safety of employees, growers, contractors and transporters.

Those protocols include using the CDF App for all harvest deliveries, not entering a site if a grower has any COVID-19 symptoms and being required to be in self-isolation or quarantine if they have been in close contact with a case, recent relevant travel or awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Drivers must also only enter a sample shed if they need to submit or dispute a sample, as well follow signage and CBH staff instructions at all times and notify the relevant area manager if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 and have recently been to a CBH site.