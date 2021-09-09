GRDC seeks the next batch of researchers

HIGH achieving, post-graduate students with an interest in delivering innovative research solutions to the problems facing Australian graingrowers are encouraged to apply for a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) scholarship.

The GRDC Research Scholarships (GRS) are designed to support PhD candidates interested in studying or researching areas that will benefit grain growers by boosting on-farm sustainability and profitability.

GRDC interim managing director Cathie Warburton said the scholarships were part of the organisation's commitment to building the nation's research capacity and capability.

"The grains industry needs people with specialist research skills in diverse areas such as data and analytics, machine learning, or farming systems to progress research and innovation that can make a significant difference at a farm level," Ms Warburton said.

"GRDC is committed to supporting and encouraging graduates through this scholarship program as part of our strategy to build research capacity and capability.

"Research outcomes from GRDC investments are having an impact at a paddock level as well as on a national and global scale.

"So, we need the best and brightest upcoming students to join our research teams."

The three-year scholarships valued at more than $30,000 per annum, will provide successful candidates with opportunities for professional development and greater agricultural industry engagement.

GRDC is seeking applicants with strategically aligned, innovative research, keeping in mind GRDC's purpose is to invest in research, development and extension (RD&E) to create enduring profitability for Australian graingrowers.

It is critical applicants demonstrate how their PhD will impact the Australian grains industry and contribute to grower profitability.

Applications for GRDC Research Scholarships are open and will close on Thursday, September 30.