Crisis information resource is launched

The CBH Group, in partnership with Lifeline WA, has launched the Regional Crisis Information Resource, a booklet containing mental health information specifically for Western Australia's graingrowing communities.

The launch marks the first anniversary of CBH's three-year partnership with four leading mental health service organisations.

Lifeline WA, Youth Focus, Mental Illness Fellowship WA (MIFWA) and Black Dog Institute joined CBH's Regional Mental Health Program, which seeks to increase access to mental health services throughout WA's graingrowing communities.

As part of the program, Lifeline WA led the development of the Regional Crisis Information Resource, a 36-page A5 booklet that includes local contact information for someone in a crisis or for anyone supporting a person in crisis.

The booklet was produced in conjunction with CBH and supported by Youth Focus, MIFWA and Black Dog Institute.

The Regional Crisis Information Resource was available for the first time at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days last week.

CBH chairman Simon Stead hopes the booklet will be an easy go-to resource for those who need it most.

"The launch of the Regional Crisis Information Resource at Newdegate is a wonderful achievement within the first year of the program," Mr Stead said.

"We hope those who live in WA's graingrowing regions and who need support will find this resource helpful and easy to refer to, either for themselves or for someone they care for."

Lifeline WA chief executive officer Lorna MacGregor said "Lifeline WA is very proud to have worked closely with CBH and the other mental health providers to produce this important resource".

"We want everyone in regional WA to know that they are not alone - help is always available."

Over the past year, the four partners in CBH's Regional Mental Health Program have reached several key achievements in their first year.

MIFWA has delivered 20 workshops to 249 people across the graingrowing regions, 65 per cent of which were aged between 12 and 18 years.

Several workshops were delivered to schools through a whole school approach enabling both students and staff to obtain training they previously had not been able to access.

MIFWA communications and engagement manager Janine Ripper said there was a much larger than expected demand for the training.

"MIFWA has been able to work with local community resources centres, schools, residential colleges and through offering online formats to provide access to training for anyone in graingrowing regions wanting to become a mental health first aider, to learn how to look after their own metal health or assist someone they care about," Ms Ripper said.

In its first year of the program, Youth Focus supported 29 young people through 217 web service sessions.

Youth Focus delivers frontline services and education programs which aim to reduce symptoms associated with suicide, depression, anxiety and self-harm and build long-term mental wellbeing to help young people reach their full potential.

Mr Stead said the CBH mental health partners have enabled the co-operative's program to deliver new and expand current services, programs and campaigns for regional Western Australians in the areas of prevention, intervention and continuing care.

"Together, we're aiming to make help easier to access for growers and their communities so that they can look after themselves and their loved one's mental health," Mr Stead said.