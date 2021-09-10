New Holland on show at field days

NEW Holland showcased its high-performing T8 and T9 tractor ranges, along with its Twin Rotor CR9.90, large square BigBaler HD and a wide range of hay and harvest equipment at the Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days two weeks ago.

The company said the new ranges benefit from the capabilities of New Holland's Precision Land Management Intelligence (PLMi) and IntelliView 12 display.

The PLMi technology enables farmers to make informed agronomic decisions to improve their farming operations.

Intuitive and fully integrated, PLMi increases farm productivity by providing real-time remote data display, real-time servicing reports and remote software update capabilities.

The IntelliView 12 display allows farmers to accurately control sprayers, spreaders and air seeders using the primary user interface.

IntelliView 12 also enables farmers to adjust and set Hydraulic Remote Valve Management, Headland Turn Sequence II and Engine Speed Management.

With this technology, both the T9 PLMi and T8 PLMi series has more power and productivity, cab enhancements, maximum versatility and additional support features aimed at reducing downtime and keeping operators in the paddock through MyPLM Connect.

"In 2020, we saw COVID-19 force the cancellation of the Dowerin Field Days, but in 2021, we are pleased to be able to be able to return to Dowerin to engage with the farming industry," said New Holland WA sales manager Trevor Ayres.

"We're equally as excited to be able to showcase our leading PLMi technology, in the hope of revolutionising how we farm."