New team member for Katanning dealer

KATANNING new and used agriculture machinery dealer and service centre Kerr Ag has a new local sales consultant.

Third-generation business owner and director Brian Kerr said Kerr Ag, which previously had traded as PH Kerr and Co and was widely known throughout the region, had welcomed Katanning local Greg Paini to its team.

"My plan is to try to recruit local staff to build the business and Greg brings with him vast experience, knowledge and passion for the ag industry," Mr Kerr said.

Mr Paini was born and raised in Kojonup and completing his schooling there before continuing studies at the WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin.

He worked on the family farm and with shearing and agricultural contractors for several years before beginning a long association with various agricultural machinery businesses in the region.

Mr Paini and his wife Dianna have lived in Katanning for 21 years where Ms Paini owns and operates The Bakehouse Boutique.

"Greg has also been involved in vehicle sales within the town too, so people know him," Mr Kerr said.

"He is looking forward to continuing his association in the Katanning and surrounding regions where he will continue servicing the region through the sales department at Kerr Ag."

For enquiries on Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Gleaner and Manitou products, contact Mr Paini on 0460 316 152 or greg.paini@phkerr.com.au.