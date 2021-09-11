Katherinites will have the chance to put their glad rags on while also raising money for charity at the Dreaming Under the Sun Luncheon this weekend.

The event, which raises money for Dolly's Dream, a charity established in memory of Katherine teenager Dolly Everett, will be held in the Katherine Museum's gardens on Saturday, with attendees urged to wear their best "lunch whites."

Co-Founder of Dolly's Dream and Dolly's mum Kate Everett said the event provided a chance for Katherine to get dressed up and do something different.

"It's Katherine and the excuses to do something beautiful like a long white luncheon are few and far between," she said.

"We wanted to change it up from what we'd usually be doing to include some more people."

RELATED: Dolly's Law takes step forward in NSW

The event features a two course meal, live entertainment and a raffle.

Ms Everett said all of the money raised from the event will go towards the Dolly's Dream Support Line, which provides free mental health care over the phone.

"Basically it will be converted into free hours of mental health support," she said.

"Whether that's a family or parent or children themselves calling, it will be there for whoever needs it."

Love agricultural news? Sign up to our free daily newsletter and start your day with all the latest in ag.

The story Charity Luncheon to raise funds for Dolly's Dream first appeared on Katherine Times.