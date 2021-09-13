Here we go again, record tumbles at crop land auction

Spring farm land sales have already lived up to their promise with a possible South Australian record set for a cropping land sale at auction on Friday.



The $24,292 paid for each of the 119 hectares, or $9830.50 an acre, was certainly a district record for cropping land, said Nutrien Harcourts agent Brian Barnett.



"It may have been a state record for cropping land as well," Mr Barnett said.

Vendor Fred Schilling came away with $2.9 million for the block on the Yorke Peninsula on behalf of L.F. Schilling Nominees Pty Ltd.



Mr Barnett said spirited bidding soon took off in front of a good crowd of interested parties at the public auction on Friday.



A 39 hectare chunk of land on the Yorke Peninsula sold for $23,590ha, or just over $920,000 earlier in the year.



"This result is truly reflective of the values good cropping land is capable of achieving at the moment," Mr Barnett said.

This land made almost $10,000 an acre on Friday.

For sale was the 119ha block of quality arable cropping land just five minutes south of Paskeville.



"Providing a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase prime farming land and build upon existing holdings," agents said.



Fencing was in good condition but there was no house on the block.



Agents pitched it as a "quality farm build up block within a highly reliable region"



"Seldom do opportunities become available to secure valuable farming land in this area," Mr Barnett said.



"Commodity prices are good to excellent, low interest rates and limited opportunity for existing operators to purchase are creating a prime opportunity for those wishing to revaluate their future and sell or lease."

