Needmor hits $150k at DN Sale | Live blog day one

UPDATE: The Droughtmaster National Bull Sale has set a cracking pace on day one with prices reaching $150,000.



The 23-month-old dark red bull, Needmor Hyatt, from the Mylrea family has set the highest price so far from the 248 bulls catalogued for day one.

With the beef industry reaching record levels at both a stud and commercial sale level, hopes are high for this year's multi-vendor sale, which has attracted bulls from right across the state.

Last year's sale saw a top price of $160,000 paid for Rondel Whiskey who was snapped up in a three-way stud buy by the High Country, Nindethana Pastoral and Glenlands D studs.



The sale averaged $11,020 for the 423 bulls sold.

Will those prices be beaten in 2021? How much will producers pay for a new sire?

Selling kicks off from 8.30am with selling agents Nutrien, Elders and GDL rattling through the draft.

Our live blog will be updated throughout today and a new blog will be published tomorrow.

