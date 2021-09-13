Sustainability role for rural leaders

An opportunity to shape the future direction of the Australian sheep industry is available with Expressions of Interest sought for the role of chair of the Sheep Sustainability Framework (SFF) Steering Group.

The SSF was initiated by Australia's sheep industry leaders - Sheep Producers Australia and WoolProducers Australia, with secretariat and support services provided by Meat & Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation - to demonstrate sustainable practices, identify areas for improvement, and better communicate with customers and consumers.

After a two-year term, current chairman Professor Bruce Allworth will retire upon the appointment of his replacement.

"I'm really proud to have worked alongside the sheep industry to deliver the world's first Australian Sheep Sustainability Framework with a set of metrics to track progress in key sustainability areas," Professor Allworth said.

"This evidence base will help ensure continued access to markets and capital for Australian sheep enterprises. It will also support continuous improvement across the industry, so it's an exciting opportunity for a new Chair to lead the steering group and ensure that Australia can demonstrate we are a global leader in sustainable sheep production.

"I look forward to working with the new Chair on a seamless transition into the role."

About The Sheep Sustainability Framework

In the competitive commercial environment, demonstration of Australia's sustainable sheep industry is critical to secure ongoing access to our domestic and global markets.

The SSF measures and tracks industry performance against key priorities to present evidence that Australian sheepmeat and wool has been produced responsibly to build trust and confidence in the industry. It demonstrates that Australia has a commitment to improvement and a clear path towards more sustainable practices where needed.

The SSF also helps industry better understand its opportunities, challenges, and impacts in key areas such as animal care, the environment, economic resilience, and people and community to ensure that Australia can demonstrate that we are a global leader in sustainable sheep production.

Expressions of interest

To effectively perform in this position, the estimated time commitment is 16 hours per month. This includes Steering Group meetings, Board meetings, consultative committee workshops, industry forums and discussions with the SSF Secretariat. The term of the role is two years.

Interested applicants are required to provide a summary of no more than 750 words outlining skills, knowledge, and experience and motivations for taking on this leadership role.

