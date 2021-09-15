Great store cattle offering for Boyanup

PRODUCERS looking for store cattle should look no further than this month's Elders Boyanup store sale.

In the sale on Friday, September 17, the Elders South West team is set to yard 1200 head which will suit a range of different buyers from lotfeeders and grass fatteners to backgrounders.

Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said this sale would be the first Boyanup store sale for Elders this spring and would include a great line-up of beef steers and heifers, plus an outstanding yarding of dairy steers.

"The cattle coming in have come off a very wet winter but have held up well and with the season changing and the fodder now getting away this sale is a good time to stock up," Mr Carroll said.

"We have the usual weight and age range from young cattle right up to older yearling types to suit all grower and feeder operations."

The sale will commence with the beef steer and heifer offering and one of the biggest vendors in the section will be Moorlands Grazing, Boyanup, with an offering of 30 Angus steers.

Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said the 16-18-month-old steers were purchased in as weaners and grown out.

"They are in store condition and ready for the feedlot," Mr Roberts said.

The line will weigh from 420 to 440 kilograms.

Also offering a major line in the beef steer pens will be Eco Brook Trust, Nannup.

The Nannup operation will present 35 Simmental and Charolais cross steers aged 12-14 months.

The steers were purchased in as weaners earlier in the year and now weigh 320-340kg.

Donnybrook vendor DA Miller will also be among the bigger sellers in the beef pens with an offering of 30 Limousin-Murray Grey cross owner-bred cattle (15 steers and 15 heifers).

Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said the cattle were sired by a Unison Limousin bull, out of Murray Grey females and were the Millers' annual draft.

"They are 12-14 months old and will weigh from 360-440kg," Mr Watling said.

Other lines of interest in the beef pens will be 14 owner-bred Simmental steers from SJ & RM Lees, Wilga.

Elders, Bridgetown representative Deane Allen said the steers were in forward store condition and would make good heavy feeder steers.

The 14-16mo steers are expected to weigh 380-420kg.

Another client of Mr Allen's to have cattle in the sale is CR & AL Dimasi, Donnybrook, which will present 15 owner-bred Limousin heifers.

The 14-16mo heifers are described as in forward store condition and good feeder types.

The line will weigh from 340-360kg.

In the first-cross steers MR & JL Piggott, Busselton, will be the largest vendor with 18 Angus-Friesian steers and eight Hereford-Friesian steers, which are all 18-20 months old.

The sale will have a good run of Friesian steers on offer which will range in age from three to 20 months old.

At the older end FE & PA Parravicini, Harvey, will truck in 30 owner-bred black and white steers aged 18-20mo.

Elders, Harvey/Brunswick representative Craig Martin said the line was in forward store condition and would weigh more than 500kg.

"These steers will be able to be finished this year," Mr Martin said.

Another bigger line this time in the 14-16mo age bracket will be presented by BJ Depiazzi, Dardanup.

The Depiazzi's will offer 24 owner-bred steers and Mr Roberts said they were good fresh stores and would average 350kg.

Also offering numbers will be CT Blakers, Manjimup, which will truck 40 steers aged 12-14 months that were purchased in as poddies.

There will be a good run of Friesian poddies in the sale WL Olsthorn, Dardanup, will offer 35 steers aged 6-8mo that were purchased in while West & Haggerty, Capel, will offer 35 owner-bred steers aged 3-4mo.

The Olsthorn's will also present 15 Angus-Friesian steers aged 6-8 months, while West & Haggerty will offer seven Angus-Friesian steers aged 3-4 month.

Other bigger lines in the poddy run will include 30 steers aged 6-8mo from CA Panetta, Harvey, which purchased the steers in and have grown them out in its calf rearing operation and 30 owner-bred steers aged 6-8mo from Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey.

There will also be a good line of young first-cross heifers up for grabs from Waterloo J & C & R Drennan.

The Drennans will offer 32 owner-bred Angus-Friesian heifers aged 5-7 months which are sired by Blackrock Angus bulls.