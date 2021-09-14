Shanns pay $150,000 for Needmor bull at DN sale

A bid of $150,000 is by no means a surprise in the current bull selling climate, but it still set the atmosphere alight on day one of the Droughtmaster National Sale at CQLX.

Offered by Cliff Mylrea and Sasha Smith, Needmor Droughtmasters, Gogango, the 23-month-old Needmor Hyatt (P) attracted the sale-topping bid from Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont stud, Clermont.

By Oasis Winchester (S) and out of Needmor Eloise (P), Hyatt was described by the Shanns as an amazing sire in the making.

"We picked him out online initially, based on pedigree, photos and videos that we saw," Mrs Shann said.



"He's impeccably bred but when we saw him in the flesh, we just loved the size and scale of the bull; he's going to be a big boy, beautiful sirey head, bone, length, all those things."

The Shanns are no strangers to the pedigree, having previously paid $135,000 to secure Oasis Dundee, another Oasis Winchester son.



"We just love the Winchester sons. Winchester is actually by a bull we bred (Lamont Inmate (P)) and he's an outstanding sire and very popular," Mrs Shann said.

"We're looking forward to getting Hyatt home."

Hyatt tipped the scales at 940 kilograms and measured 42 centimetres in scrotal circumference.



He scanned 13mm and 9mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fat, 143 square centimetres for eye muscle area, and 4.5 per cent for intramuscular fat.

The Needmor bull wasn't the only one to hit six figures on Tuesday, with Darren and Helen Childs, Glenlands D stud, paying $120,000 to secure Skye Gene (S).



Meg Ingram, Skye Cattle Company, Alpha, auctioneer Josh Heck, GDL, and Callan and Tayla Childs, Glenlands D stud, with the Childs family's $120,000 purchase, Skye Gene (S).

Offered by the Ingram family's Skye Cattle Company, Alpha, the 20-month-old was sired by Glenlands Talbot (S) and out of Skye Chamomile 35/6 (P).

Weighing 850kg, he had a scrotal measurement of 40cm, and scanned 136sq cm for EMA, 4.7pc for IMF, and 12mm and 10mm for P8 and rib fats.

Mr Childs said they were thrilled to be taking home the Talbot son.

"It's good to have the knowledge of the genetics and so there's a bit of genetic strength, there's that blood in them that we know about so there's that security which is important for us," he said.



"I see a lot of his old man in him, and I really like that bull.



"It's just the capacity of the bull, the spring of rib and the volume that he carries, and his temperament is just exceptional, so he'll fit in really well."

Mr Childs said Gene was similar to the direction their breeding program is heading.

"He's pretty multipurpose too, there's not too many things I would like to fix about him, so that makes him pretty easy to join to.

"There's been a lot of good bulls go through the ring today, but it's the sort of market where you've got to commit to one, and at this stage we got the one we wanted."

Other strong sellers on day one included Mac and Gayle Shann's Lamont Tribute (P) being knocked down to Max Kelso for $85,000, and Lamont Titan (S) secured by Kylie Graham for $55,000.

The Mylreas paid $65,000 to take home Billabong Jedi 9323 (P) from the Hicks family, meanwhile Terry and Catherine Piggott, Aldinga stud, Rolleston, paid $60,000 for the Kinbacher family's Garthowen Bruno 3 (P) and $50,000 for the McKenzie family's Hamadra Kassius (P).

The Carter family, Jemcar stud, paid $42,500 to claim Medway Dululu (P) from the Donaldson family's line-up.

High prices aside, the offering met a consistent market, resulting in strong vendor averages.

Lamont averaged $51,000 for three bulls, K Team averaged $32,500 for two bulls, Skye Cattle Company averaged $23,666 for their run of nine, and Needmor achieved an average of $21,555.

Garthowen's nine averaged $20,777, Sommer stud achieved a $19,250 average for four bulls, and Medway saw 12 bulls average $17,791.











Overall, 199 bulls were sold from the 213 on offer on day one, to represent a 93pc clearance rate.

The entire offering averaged $15,153 to gross $3,015,500.

Selling agents: GDL, Elders and Nutrien.

Read the full Droughtmaster National Sale report in next week's Queensland Country Life.



