Speakers share wisdom at Women in Farming

WAGIN hosted Women in Farming's annual seminar last week, which brought about 110 people to the town.

Attendees heard from a variety of speakers, including informative and inspirational people who spoke about farm and agricultural business, landcare, fire prevention, soil organic carbon, weather forecasting and goal setting.

Women in Farming president Carolyn Reid said "there was so much wisdom from our speakers".

Ms Reid said the organisation has re-branded from previously being known as Women in Farming Enterprises (WIFE) to be more inclusive.

