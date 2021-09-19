Well-equipped with infrastructure

Price: $2.2m



Location: Eganu/Coorow



Area: 1800ha



Agent: CBRE



Contact: Phil Melville 0488 203 088

CBRE is offering this 1800 hectare property (1300ha arable) with extensive shed infrastructure, plus access to underground water resources which have the potential to be licensed for intensive agriculture.

The property has been used predominantly for grazing with standing fodder crops.

Stock water is provided by solar powered bore water to tanks and troughs.

A key feature is the excellent shed with concrete flooring and a large, lockable workshop and washdown bay.

There is a large four-bedroom home, which is used as caretaker's or manager's accommodation.

The soils range from yellow and pale deep sands, gravelly pale deep sand and sandy gravels.

There is water development potential in the Morrison sub-area of the Arrowsmith groundwater area.

Water is also available for licensing from the Yarragadee and Parmelia aquifers.

Currently there are 1000 megalitres available for licensing from the Yarragadee and 3940mL from the Parmelia aquifers.