Key live export conference put off for a year

The livestock export industry is postponing its LIVEXchange conference, which was to be held this November in Darwin, until 9-10 November 2022.

The decision has been made due to continuing COVID-19 lockdowns in NSW, Victoria and the ACT, as well as uncertainty over future restrictions in other jurisdictions, which will likely prevent many industry participants, delegates, speakers and sponsors from attending this year.

The conference is run by LiveCorp and the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council every two years. The Darwin event will be hosted by the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters' Association and the theme is 'From Here to There Together: Strengthening our foundations and creating connections."

LiveCorp Chair Troy Setter says postponing the conference is disappointing, but the best option given current circumstances.

"One of the strengths of LIVEXchange is the opportunity to meet face to face, network and socialise, and our priority is to bring the livestock export community together in a safe environment to experience and celebrate all the industry has to offer," Mr Setter said.

"We are confident that postponing LIVEXchange will allow us to have the usual 400 or so delegates - including some from our key international markets - and the best possible speaker line-up.

"The conference theme is about making connections and standing together, and that's exactly what we will do in 2022."

