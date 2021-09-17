Gooramma Poll Dorsets to $13,500 top

+4 Photos by Hannah Powe









Gooramma Poll Dorset stud sold rams to buyers across four states and even further afield to Brazil during their annual ram sale held at Galong near Boorowa today.

Overall it was a full clearance for the Corcoran family who sold 52 rams under the single hammer system to a top of $13,500 and average of $4846, and 86 rams under the double hammer system for an average of $2244.

Interest from a number of leading studs drove prices to five figures, but a sale highlight was international buyer Mr Homero from Rancho Miguel Poll Dorset stud, Brazil operating through the draft.



Purchasing two rams at $10,000 each, Mr Homero had previously used Gooramma genetics exclusively within Brazil and is taking the next step to purchase rams.

He purchased lot 2, Gooramma 133-2020, a twin-born May-drop son of Gooramma 80-2018, and lot 4, Gooramma 495-2020, a June-drop Gooramma 'Guru' 308-2016 son.

The sale top price of $13,500 was paid by Ashbank Poll Dorset stud, Dubbo and Barwon Poll Dorset stud, Yerong Creek for lot 29, Gooramma 87-2020.



A twin-born May-drop ram sired by Valma 44-2017, he weighed 131 kilograms with an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 59 millimetres, an eye muscle width (EMW) of 110mm, an eye muscle area (EMA) of 50 square centimetres and a fat depth of 9mm.

Mark Yates of Barwon stud also purchased lot 9, Gooramma 42-2020 for $12,000. Also by the Valma sire, he was a single-born May-drop which weighed 137kg.



Brooklyn Park Poll Dorset stud, Eugowra purchased the $13,000 second top-priced ram, lot 18, Gooramma 299-2020, a single-born June-drop ram sired by Derrynock 12-2018.



Gooramma co-principal James Corcoran Jnr said the sale was backed by regular clients and new faces looking at early maturing rams, and second time buyers that were happy with how the progeny of previous rams they had purchased are looking.

"The line-up of rams reflect what we are trying to achieve in our breeding program, and it is satisfying that what we are doing is what our clients want," Mr Corcoran said.

"We have always aimed to provide rams that are fit and healthy, and ready to use as soon as our clients get them home.



"While we are using as many breeding tools as possible, we are still keeping a close eye of muscle and early maturity to ensure those traits are always coming through.



"Rams with muscle shape, that were moderate with fat cover and early fleshing ability sold sell."

The sale was conducted by Bassingthwaighte Livestock and Property Marketing (BLM), Cootamundra, and Nutrien with auctioneers Rick Power and Tim Woodham of Nutrien, and Lach Bassingthwaighte of BLM.

