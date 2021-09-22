Douwana Dorper makes $4200 at Geraldton

THE 43rd Chapman Valley Breeders' Ram Sale was well supported with strong competition, pushing values to a top of $4200 for a Dorper at the Nanson Showgrounds earlier this month.

A total of 50 registered bidders cleared all but two of the 214 rams representing three breeds - Poll Merino, Poll Dorset and Dorper - in the shed.

Buyers maintained their enthusiasm for the entirety of the sale which saw the overall sale average finish at $1403 for the 212 rams sold, meaning the average was up $52 on last year.

In comparison in last year's sale 201 rams sold from 214 offered at an average of $1351.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Craig Walker said the sale was strong throughout.

"There was very good support from buyers for all of the studs," Mr Walker said.

"The Poll Dorset and Dorpers did very well it is good to see people's confidence in the prime lamb industry.

"It was good to see producers keeping the sheep industry alive and thriving."

Elders livestock representative Tom Page said overall it was a successful sale.

"It was a good sale, and the presentation of the rams was a credit to the vendors," Mr Page said

"The market has been driving consistent ram prices which were seen on the day.

"It was good to see the shedding breeds doing well.

"Locally it has been quite a good season which was also reflected in the prices."

Dorper

The sale commenced with the Batten family's Douwana studs offering of 60 Dorper rams.

Buyers came eager to secure Douwana genetics, pushing prices to the sale's top of $4200, to be up $1300 compared to last year's top of $2900.

Paying the sale top price was Kay and Neville Frearson, Kaylor Dorper stud, Wongan Hills.

Ms Frearson said it was their first time purchasing from the stud and the ram will be used over their maiden ewes.

"They ram is a good size for the maiden ewes," Ms Frearson said.

"It had good shoulders and feet and was a nice looking ram."

For the first time this year, the Batten family trialled interfacing with AuctionsPlus for the first 10 lots, with one ram selling via the platform for $2400.

Volume buyer in the Douwana run was Jeremy Wasley, Mingenew, who bought 14 rams paying a top of $2800 and an average of $1879.

Mr Wasley runs 3200 breeding ewes which the rams will be put over.

"I bought that many because they were good quality and that was the number I needed for my flock," Mr Wasley said.

Matt Kippen buying on behalf of Livestock Cash, Geraldton, purchased eight rams paying a top of $2300 and an average of $1975.

Returning clients Naomi and Aiden Obst, Kilkerran Agriculture Pty Ltd, Mingenew, purchased a team of five rams at a top of $3200 and an average of $2520.

LE & M Farina, Mukinbudin, paid an average of $2375 for four Dorper rams.

By the end of the Douwana offering all 60 rams offered had been sold for an average of $2003, in comparison to last year's sale when the stud sold 58 from 60 rams at an average of $1812.

Stud co-principal Jason Batten said he was very pleased with the sale result.

"It went really well I was happy with the clearance (100pc) and the prices were certainly up on last year," Mr Batten said.

"I noticed there was definitely more buyers this year and the AuctionsPlus trial was a success and helped create some competition early on.

"The rams stayed local which shows that even with the higher prices and competition from AuctionsPlus, local people are willing to match or pay more for the rams."

Poll Merino

Next up in the catalogue was Les Sutherland's Wynarling stud, Perenjori, with a total of 38 Poll Merinos up for sale.

Mathew Gould (left), Chapman Valley, Nutrien Livestock representative Murray Paterson, and Wynarling stud principal Les Sutherland with the studs $4100 top-priced ram at the annual Chapman Valley Breeders Ram Sale.

The stud achieved a top price of $4100 exceeding last years top of $2200 and was paid by return buyer Mathew Gould, Chapman Valley.

The lot 92 ram had a wool micron of 17.8.

Mr Gould said he has followed the bloodline over the years and runs 1500 ewes with the ram to go over his nucleus flock.

"The ram had wool with good crimp and softness," Mr Gould said.

"It had a good stance, soft head and was just a good ram overall."

SA & BP Grima & Co, Mullewa, secured seven rams averaging $1700 to be the equal volume buyer of Poll Merinos, with Paul R Camerer, Moonyoonooka, also buying seven rams averaging $1557.

IJ & AR McRae, Geraldton, also got involved in the sale finished the day with five rams at an average of $1600.

Two buyers purchased three each.

The first was AV & ME Barndon, Northampton, averaging $2100 and the second was T & A Blayney paying an average of $1533.

Wynarling stud principal Les Sutherland said he appreciated the support from all the buyers.

"I would like to thank all of the buyers who bought a ram and wish everyone the best of luck for the rest of the season," Mr Sutherland said.

"It was a very positive result and there was great support from all of the agents."

Poll Dorset

Last to sell was the Levett family's Tipperary Farming Enterprises, Walkaway, with a total of 116 Poll Dorset rams for sale.

Tipperary Poll Dorset stud top price buyers at $2200 Kristen (left) and Brad Skraha, farm managers at Mt Ferguson Grazing, Boyup Brook, looking over the rams prior to the sale. The operation secured a total of eight Poll Dorset rams averaging $1550.

Under the hammer 114 were sold averaging $982, which was back a mere $59 on last year.

It was return clients Kristen and Brad Skraha, Mt Ferguson Grazing, Boyup Brook, that paid the stud's top of $2200 for the lot 148 ram with figures of 10.5 WWT, 15.7 PWWT, -1.2 PFAT and 2.3 PEMD.

The Skrahas have been buying for about six years from the Tipperary stud.

Mr Skraha said the lot 148 ram was the standout Poll Dorset in the shed.

"It had nice big bone structure, good eye muscle and growth rate figures," Mr Skraha said.

"It also had good depth and length."

By the sales' end, they had purchased seven more rams for a total of eight averaging $1550.

The top price was up $100 on last year's top of $2100.

The stud's second top price of $2100 was reached twice.

First to pay it was Bernie and Phill Soullier, Yandanooka, for a ram with 10.3 WWT, 16.9 PWWT, -0.6 PFAT and 3.7 PEMD.

Equal second top-priced Poll Dorset buyers at $2100 Bernie Soullier (left), Yandanooka and Aaron Edwards, Bluff Point, Elders livestock representative Geraldton, Tom Page, Tipperary stud principal Randall Levett and Phill Soullier, Yandanooka with daughter Matilda at the Chapman Valley Breeders Ram Sale last week.

Bernie Soullier said they attended the sale each year and have been buying rams from the stud for a long time.

"We liked the ram because it was big and had good growth figures," Mr Soullier said.

The Soulliers bought a total of five rams averaging $1490.

Second to pay $2100 was Aaron Edwards, Graze N Grow, Bluff Point, for the ram in lot 145, which had figures of 10.2 WWT, 15.5 PWWT, -1.3 PFAT and 2.0 PEMD.

Mr Edwards went on to buy one more ram at $1000.

Gabyon Pastoral Co - 1997, Dongara, secured 21 rams averaging $938.

Also picking up a number of rams was AWN with 18 rams averaging $1133.

Of the offering, 30 were sold under the Levett Family's Woodgrove bloodline.

The top price for the Woodgrove Poll Dorsets was $900 paid by MT & HM Barnden, Northampton and was for a ram with test results of 125kg BW and 45 EMD.

Mr Barndon paid $800 per head for three more rams for a total of four.

AWN Geraldton representative Neil Johnstone secured a total of 23 Woodgrove blood rams averaging $691.

Stud co-principal Randall Levett said the sale went well.

"Some of our regular buyers weren't in attendance or didn't require any rams this year so there was a bit less competition which may have played a role in some of the lower prices we saw compared to previous years," Mr Levett said.

"We expected a tougher sale as there has been a lot of sheep leaving the area but the clearance was good and so were the top prices.

"Overall we are happy with the result."