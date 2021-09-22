An earthquake has been reported in Victoria and tremors were felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra and Sydney.

According to Geoscience Australia, the magnitude six earthquake was 10km deep and centered at Mansfield towards Victoria's alps at around 9.15am.

Victorians took to social media on Wednesday morning to report they had felt shaking following the quake.



Tremor felt in Victoria /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137022042/9fe2ef9c-6a64-4928-9d27-2866ad136aed.jpg/r2_0_906_511_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg An earthquake has been reported in Victoria and tremors were felt across Melbourne and as far away as Canberra. news, news, 2021-09-22T07:48:00+08:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6273621554001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6273621554001

Houses in Melbourne shook and movement could be felt in Geelong and even at Canberra's Parliament House.

Victoria's State Emergency Service confirmed to AAP the earthquake was "6.0 on the Richter scale and emanated from Mansfield. There is no tsunami threat".

The SES is receiving calls for assistance from across the state and is yet to make an assessment of any damage.

Tremors were also felt as far away as the NSW central coast, nearly 1000km from Melbourne.

Building movement was reported in Sydney's CBD, and people at home in some suburbs of Sydney reported feeling the quake on social media.

With Australian Associated Press

The story Tremor felt in Victoria first appeared on Stock & Land.