MLA's annual conference goes virtual, with impact

A series of insightful and engaging webinars for the red meat and livestock industry will begin in October, as part of Meat & Livestock Australia's annual updates program.

Built around the common theme of 'impact' the free webinars will feature MLA's managing director Jason Strong along with a range of MLA leaders providing attendees with an update on key investments along with what's on the horizon.

Mr Strong said the theme of the webinars was clearly aligned with MLA's ambition to create and capture more value for red meat producers across the cattle, sheep and goat sectors.

"MLA continues to invest in the newest and best blue-sky technology and strategies to benefit the industry's long-term success, as well as solving today's issues through proven research and development to deliver practical on-farm solutions that producers can implement today," Mr Strong said.

"Our industry is in fantastic shape and the success we are experiencing should come as no surprise, it is the result of many years of hard work and ambition. We can't however rest on our laurels or take that success for granted - what we now need to be asking is how we can work together to make the red meat industry even more impactful, and what does that journey look like as we strive to double the value of red meat sales by 2030 - and that's the main theme our webinars will explore.

"The webinars will bring to life the key programs and projects that will deliver the largest impacts for the industry and provide insights, ideas and inspiration to red meat producers aiming to unlock value in their own businesses to improve productivity and profitability now and into the future."

The webinar series will run in the lead up to MLA's AGM on Thursday, 25 November 2021 and feature a panel discussion where producers will be able ask questions around MLA's investment in crucial research and marketing activities.

Registrations are now open.

Webinar 1 - Impact through supply chain innovations: Understanding and responding to market and consumer-driven needs is key to exceeding customer expectations and growing a more profitable red meat industry. Learn more about the power of leveraging feedback and connecting data for better business outcomes.

When: Monday, 18 October 2021 1 - 2pm

Webinar 2 - Impact through sustainability innovations: Understand how industry partnerships are being used to tackle some of industry's big complex issues whilst contributing to doubling the value of red meat sales and positioning Australia as a trusted source of protein through its sustainability investments.

When: Monday, 25 October 2021 1 - 2pm

Webinar 3 - Impact through strengthened integrity systems: Hear about the strategy that is driving impact across our supply chains to strengthen the integrity systems and create efficiencies through the eNVD - our industry digital consignment system.

When: Monday, 1 November 2021 1 - 2pm



Webinar 4 - Marketing impact towards 2030: As sales and media channels become more fragmented, it is increasingly difficult to reach and engage consumers. Join this webinar to hear how MLA is reshaping its domestic and international marketing programs to stay relevant and drive more impact from marketing investments.

When: Monday, 8 November 2021 1 - 2pm

Webinar 5 - Impact of red meat positioning to build community trust: Hear about the key activities MLA is undertaking in partnership with industry to share the positive, real story about Australian red meat, and how the industry is tackling myths on topics such as the environment, animal welfare, nutrition and plant-based fake meats.

When: Monday, 15 November 1- 2pm

