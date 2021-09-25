Long-term lease opportunity with scale

Price: EOI to lease closing Friday, October 1 at 4.30pm



Location: Beenong



Area: 2526ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Amanda Milton 0429 654 011

IF you have the scale and capacity to lease more land, then Blue Vale might be worth an inspection.

This conservatively farmed property has been held in the same family since the 1930s and is currently a cereal and grazing operation.

This is a significant opportunity to secure a long-term lease of 2526 cropping hectares in the medium rainfall zone of the south eastern Wheatbelt at Beenong, about 20 kilometres east of the sub regional centre of Lake Grace.

The vendors have offered a five-year lease, with a five-year option, which can be renewed at 3.5 years into the first five-year component.



This gives the lessee some longevity and certainty to use inputs with a longer payback period, such as lime/gypsum and reefinating.

There are 32 paddocks, with six of those paddocks at The Block, each measuring about 145ha, allowing for higher cropping efficiency.

The Block is 1.3km from the main farm.

Water infrastructure comprises 30 dams in total, with most having high quality roaded catchments and most dams have been cleaned out in the past three years.



There is no scheme water to the farm.

Soil types range from sandy clay duplex rising to sandy gravels, with some red brown loams and shallow gravel in parts.

The parties that have already inspected the property have been impressed with the soil types.

Infrastructure is limited to a single set of yards on The Block.



Additional infrastructure (machinery shed, six-stand raised board shearing shed and steel yards, fertiliser shed and eight silos) could be available for use by private negotiation with the vendor to successful lessor/s, the remaining infrastructure will be retained by the lessor.