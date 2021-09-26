Well-sized, fertile farm is a real gem

Price: EOI



Location: Chittering Valley



Area: 459.11ha



Agent: Elders Real Estate



Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626

GOYAMIN Farm is undoubtedly the 'jewel in the crown' when it comes to presenting a quality mixed farming enterprise.

It was started by George Fletcher Moore in the 1930s.



With one owner since then, this 459.11 hectare property is steeped in history on seven titles, located in the Chittering Valley.

This land features a track record of a substantial stock carrying capacity and has the Brockman River meandering through for ease of excellent water supply.

Predominantly a grazing property, a small area of land is cropped for the purpose of hay, hence being conservatively farmed over the years.

Infrastructure comprises a three-bedroom, one-bathroom house which is in need of some attention, two general purpose sheds, a chaff shed and a two-stand powered shearing shed.



Three road frontages of Davis Road, Keating Road and Chittering Valley Road enhance the excellent access, should the buyer choose to subdivide in the future.



Located 65 kilometres from the Perth CBD, the Chittering Valley is dotted with fruit orchards, lifestyle farms and quaint wineries and restaurants.



Throw in a few beautiful picnic spots, paddock to plate venues, scenic walk trails, bed and breakfasts and a famous bakery and you've got a must-visit region.

This is an outstanding opportunity to secure a large parcel of some of the most picturesque and fertile land that has come on the market.