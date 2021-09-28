CSIRO mission to add $10 billion to agrifood exports by 2030

THE CSIRO has launched a new mission to capture $10 billion in additional value from Australia's agrifood exports within a decade.

The collaborative research project aims to capitalise on the reputation and quality of the food produced by Australia, and sell it at a larger premium by securing access to high-value markets.



Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said Australia already had an outstanding reputation as a trusted and reliable exporter of food in international markets.

"The mission aims to build on that trust in the safety, quality and provenance of our agrifood exports that enables Australian agriculture to access high-value markets for our produce and grow export premiums," Mr Littleproud said.

"It aligns with the work being undertaken to enhance the traceability of our agricultural exports and modernise our export regulations and systems.



"Ultimately this is about enabling producers and exporters to gain greater market access and enjoy smoother compliance processes while elevating their product in a crowded global market."



The CSIRO will collaborate with industry bodies, government departments and research and development corporations in three main areas around market access, automated compliance and provenance.

There will also be a large focus on growth through new tools and technologies that can help verify the safety, quality and green credentials of Aussie produce.



"These [focus areas] will provide the flexibility that is needed to export to more places, expanding the market and creating new opportunities, new jobs and an increased economic return to the nation," a CSIRO spokesperson said.

"We have designed six work packages where there is a clear path to impact for our research and development. Three of these provide underpinning research with broad applicability: customer trust, sensors and digital privacy.

"The remaining three work packages - market access, automating compliance and verifying credentials - will deliver direct impact, with projects underway in collaboration with horticulture and red meat sectors."

