It is rare for a rural property to be offered for sale which has been in the same family for more than 130 years.



Agents say this highly productive farmland in the Geelong district has been successfully operated over six generations.



Now the current generation of farmers is carving off 512ha (1266 acres) of the family property so they can take their foot off the accelerator.



It is also an opportune time to sell with some amazing prices paid for cropping country like this in western Victoria.

+3







MORE GALLERIES

Indeed the agents from Charles Stewart are not prepared to speculate how much the property might sell for given there is no benchmark for prices any more with record after record being set.



On Gnarwarre Road at Inverleigh is quality predominately arable land comprising rich versatile volcanic clay loams.



Given its long history, the property is obviously well suited to cereal and oil seed cropping - due to outstanding water retention qualities.



It is also a low frost risk area.

The farm land looks onto Mt Buninyong with a prospective home site.



It has sealed road frontage, five dams and seven well fenced paddocks.

The land is held by two titles which are to be sold as a whole.



"It is a rare and privileged opportunity to purchase a significant acreage in such a renowned, sought after and reliable position," agents say.

Expressions of interest close on November 8.



For more information contact the agents at Charles Stewart and Co. Gerard Bohan on 0400 005541 or Michael Stewart on 0418 520467.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.



The story Family carves off land they've owned for more than 130 years first appeared on Farm Online.