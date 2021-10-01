Tornado injures three in central west NSW during wild storms

Three people were injured after a tornado ripped through central west NSW yesterday afternoon.



The violent storm travelled up to 30km on Thursday afternoon and demolished a house at Meadow Flat in the Bathurst region, while at least one other home along with sheds and other structures were also destroyed in the area.



Emergency services attended Meadow Flat before 2pm where a man in his 40s was treated for a laceration to his right arm.

A woman at Clear Creek northeast of Bathurst suffered injuries to her back and neck and was taken to Bathurst hospital in a stable condition.

A man in the area was also assessed but didn't require further medical attention.

Bureau of Meteorologist senior climatologist Agata Imielska said there was damage over a 25 to 30km line, running roughly northwest.

Reader Sharyn Semmens snapped this photo of storm clouds moving in before the weather got more severe. Photo: Western Advocate

This included destroyed and damaged houses, cars, many fallen trees and powerlines across roads.

Around 120 homes were without power overnight.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Meah Ferguson, who attended the man with the injured arm at Meadow Flat, said the patient's house and surrounds were extensively damaged.

"It's not every day you get called out to a tornado and this one packed quite a punch," she said in a statement.

"When you look at the kind of damage the tornado caused, it's lucky the patient escaped with relatively minor injuries."

The tornado is part of a larger weather system that has been causing severe thunderstorms around parts of the NSW and the ACT for days.

There have been big falls recorded in Gippsland and a minor flood warning in the upper Murray.

BOM said warnings continue and more storms are currently ongoing in different areas.



In a statement BOM said there were reports of damage to houses, powerlines and trees around the Clear Creek area, north north-east of Bathurst

"From current reports, we have indications of damage over a 25 to 30 kilometre line, running roughly north-west," the statement sad.

This tornado is part of a larger weather system that the BOM has been warning about for the past several days that is bringing severe thunderstorms to numerous parts of NSW and the ACT.

NSW SES Western Zone community capability officer Dave Rankine told the Western Advocate SES was called to just the one property following the extreme wind event.

"It was quite a significant wind event that tore the roof off a house out at that way," he said.

"Volunteers were out there, doing some reparation work, just assisting with the tarping down of the roof and that sort of stuff."

BOM said more warnings were current and more storms are currently occurring across numerous areas, so people need to check their local areas as the situation is volatile.

The NSW State Emergency Service and Police are in attendance and assisting those who have been impacted.

- with The Land, AAP.

