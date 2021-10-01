Large coastal farm on the Eyre Peninsula for sale

A mixed farming opportunity awaits the buyer of a large coastal farm on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia.



Springvale offers 2452 hectares (6060 acres) suitable for cropping and grazing on the lower western coastline of the peninsula.

It is being offered for sale as a whole or in three contingent lots.



Agents expect the property will sell in excess of $2471 per hectare ($1000ac).

Located 38km north of Elliston, the property straddles both sides of the Flinders Highway with undulating hills and large open paddocks with shelter belts providing a mix of arable and grazing land.

The property itself is split up into 38 paddocks with lane ways allowing for easy access with machinery and making moving livestock between areas a stress-free operation.

There is a mix of 1942ha (4800ac) of arable cropping area with the remainder being un-arable areas throughout the property.



The cropping rotation has been a mix of barley and wheat crops followed by legume based crops and pastures the following year.



This allows for running up to 2500 sheep as well as 50-100 cattle annually depending on the season.

Infrastructure includes a three-bedroom homestead, a three-stand shearing shed with the capacity to hold up to 250 head undercover, implement shed, sheep yards, seed silos and various other smaller sheds.



Agents say the fencing is of a high standard across most of the property and the lane ways allow easy movement of stock.

Water is supplied via an equipped bore, wells and natural soaks and is plumbed to various header tanks and a trough network throughout most of the property.

Springvale will suit a variety of potential buyers looking to expand their current enterprise or purchase a standalone farming property in a highly sort after location.

The property is offered for sale through expression of interest closing October 21.



Contact Richard Hill at Calaby Real Estate for more information or to arrange a private inspection on 0427 272 311.

