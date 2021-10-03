Cranmore sale sets new average of $2272

With the $5200 top-priced Poll Merino ram at the 71st annual Cranmore on-property ram sale at Walebing last week were sale auctioneer Grant Lupton (left), Nutrien Livestock and Wool, Wongan Hills, buyer Don McKinley, DT & M McKinley, Moora and Cranmore stud co-principal Kristin Lefroy.

THE 71st Cranmore on-property ram sale at Walebing on September 22 was one to remember for the Lefroy family with a record breaking result.

Resolute commercial buying support from the stud's loyal long-time and returning clients throughout the entire offering of 199 Merino and Poll Merino rams, not only notched up a complete clearance at auction but also set a new sale record average of $2272.

The excellent results strongly reflected the even quality catalogue of well grown and measured, rich white woolled rams and their clients commitment to their breeding programs, buoyed by improved seasonal conditions from the past couple of years, despite the spring not delivering the best finish to the growing season in the local area.

In its 113th year, the Cranmore stud is among, if not the oldest, Merino studs still operating in WA and the extensively measured team of rams sold to 30 registered buyers, mainly from the local and Central Midlands areas and as far south as Ravensthorpe and Kojonup and west to Jurien Bay, highlighting the versatility of the Cranmore sheep.

The Nutrien Livestock team and auctioneer Grant Lupton, Nutrien Livestock and Wool, Wongan Hills, notched up a total clearance at significantly improved values with the average jumping $624 from last year's sale where 194 of 200 rams (97 per cent) sold under the hammer to average $1624.

There was a string of buyers more than happy to part with $3000 plus for their pre-mating flock ram requirements but despite the strong average, there was still plenty of selection for the budget conscious buyer from $1000 to $1500.

Broken down, 102 Merino rams sold for an average of $2249, up $661 on last year's sale where a total clearance of 112 horned rams averaged $1588.

The growing demand for Poll rams from the stud's client base saw an increased offering of 97 Poll rams average $2296 which lifted $623 on last year's result where 82 of 88 rams (93pc) averaged $1673.

Sale auctioneer Grant Lupton (left), Nutrien Livestock and Wool, Wongan Hills, buyers Cecil and Frank Tierney, LV Tierney & Sons, Walebing and Cranmore stud co-principal Bruce Lefroy, Walebing, with the $4000 top-priced Merino ram.

Consistent buyer of Poll Merino rams at the dearer end of the catalogue Don McKinley, DT & M McKinley, Moora, went to script again this year, sourcing five new sires for a strong average of $3720 including the sale's $5200 top price.

This was paid for a big framed 97kg ram (120pc rank against team average, weighed early July) in lot 36 by sire 18-716 with September wool tests of 18.7 micron, 19.3 CV, 3.1kg greasy fleece weight (GFW) from its mid-April shearing and scanned in early July 31mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 3.2mm fat depth (FD) with strong indexes and body ASBVs of 149.26 MP +, 156.67 DP +, -1.161 YFD, 12.18 YWT (top 10pc of industry), 0.462 YEMD and 0.627 YFAT.

The McKinleys also paid $4200 even deeper into the catalogue in lot 84 for an 85kg ram (106pc) which was also by 18-716.

It measured 20.5 micron, 15.6 CV, 3.2kg GFW, 35mm EMD and 3.2mm FD with ASBVs of 134.65 MP +, 149.57 DP +, 18.958 YCFW, -1.751 YFDCV (top 20pc), 1.334 YFAT (top 10pc) and 2.075 YEMD (top 10pc).

Since moving away from breeding their own Cranmore blood flock rams, Don McKinley has been buying rams at the Cranmore sale for the past 16 years.

The family run a self-replacing commercial Merino ewe flock in conjunction with their Moore Park Poll Dorset stud which lambs in May-June.

Cast for age and surplus young Merino ewes are joined to Moore Park rams where they retain a number of F1 ewes and join back to Poll Dorset rams to produce an F2 prime lamb.

Mr McKinley said coming off two of the worst seasons on record, they have enjoyed a much better season which has renewed his confidence for more average and above average seasons going forward.

"It's a bit drier finish than we would have liked but hopefully there is enough moisture in the ground," he said.

"Last year was our driest on the farm since 1912 and 2019 was our second driest, we received 125mm for the growing season in 2020 and we had that in July this year."

Brad (left) and Ben Tonkin, Kenilworth Agriculture, Coomberdale, purchased 11 Poll Merino rams at the Cranmore sale costing to $3000.

Mr McKinley said they plan to sustain their ewe numbers for the forthcoming joining with stronger summer feed reserves on hand with the improved cropping stubbles.

He said they look for a more dual purpose Poll sheep.

"The quality is there in the Polls and we focus on good meat figures which stems from our Poll Dorset background," he said.

Koolena Farm, Moora, also outlaid a healthy $3200 average for a team of seven Poll rams including the sale's next highest price of $4400 for the second Poll ram offered, a 92kg (114pc) son of 17-0038 which measured 18.7 micron, 15 CV, 2.9kg GFW, 32mm EMD and 3.2mm FD with ASBVs of 139.29 MP +, 144.15 DP +, 13.798 YCFW, -1.031 FD, -1.825 YFDCV (top 20pc), 9.262 YWT (top 20pc) and 0.288 YFAT.

One of the stud's longest serving clients the Tierney family, LV Tierney & Sons, Walebing, paid to the sale's $4000 top Merino for their three horned rams with the top bid going to a 17-0958 son in lot 43.

The ram recorded wool tests of 20.2 micron, 16.3 CV, 3kg GFW, raw data of 36mm EMD and 3.2mm FD with ASBVs of 140.37 MP +, 143.4 DP +, 10.256 YCFW, -1.338 FD, -0.426 YFDCV and 8.598 YSL, 4.843 YWT 0.168 YFAT and 0.671 YEMD.

Brothers Cecil and Frank Tierney said the family started farming at the Walebing property in 1912 and believed their grandfather would have purchased their first Cranmore rams soon after.

"The sheep are very even and breed a consistent line," they said.

"The wools fit in well and they are bred locally next door so they are suited to our area."

The strength of the sale was underpinned by the volume of buyers building significant teams of rams who were prepared to pay extremely strong commercial values for their selections.

Heading this was buyers of 50-plus years the House family, Wong Wong Pastoral Company, Moora, with 24 Merino rams costing all values from $1800 to $3400.

Kim House said the Cranmore sheep perform in their environment.

"The Cranmore sheep have been running here for more than 100 years and have adapted to a type that suits the area," Mr House said.

"Their wools are almost fly proof which is very important when we are selling ewes into wetter areas to the west of us.

"With our enterprise being largely cropping focused, having easy care sheep is important for us."

Some of the other bigger volume buyers at the sale included G & Y Roberts, Dandaragan, with 16 rams (11 Polls and five horns) costing from $1600 to $3400, long-time buyers since 1986, GM Humphrey & Co, Walebing, finished with 15 rams (nine horns, six Polls) $1200-$3600 and with 11 rams each were Kayanaba Grazing Co, Dandaragan, (six Polls, five horns) $1200-$3000, Kenilworth Agriculture, Coomberdale, (11 Polls) $1200-$3000 and the Wagoona Group, Moora, (seven horns, four Polls) $1500-$2800.

Yolander Holdings, Kojonup, paid from $1200 to $3400 for 10 rams (seven Polls, three horns), W & J Pearson, Miling, collected nine Merino rams from $1200-$2200 and Homewood Farms, Moora, also secured nine Poll rams from $1100-$3200.