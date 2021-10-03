Buyers push Woolkabin sale to $6000 top

Prices hit a high of $6000 for this Poll Merino ram at last week's Woolkabin on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Woodanilling when it sold to the Grass Valley stud, Grass Valley. With the ram were Woolkabin co-principal Eric Patterson (left), Elders auctioneer Nathan King, Woolkabin stud co-principal Chris Patterson and Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad, who purchased the ram for the Grass Valley stud.

A QUALITY offering of well-grown rams with good wool cutting ability again filled the pens at this year's Woolkabin on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale hosted by the Patterson family at Woodanilling.

When the sale got underway on September 23, like in past years, the line-up was well-supported by a long list of return buyers who pushed prices to a high of $6000 for a Poll Merino sire as they chased fresh genetics from the stud, due to the results they have been achieving with the Woolkabin bloodline.

Right from the opening run the 30 registered buyers from as far north as Moonyoonooka, south to Green Range and east to Southern Cross, there was solid bidding in the shed from the buyers as they chased the genetics which would continue to take their flocks forward.

When the final ram was knocked down by Elders auctioneer Nathan King, the stud had offered 176 rams and sold 172 under the hammer to 26 different buyers for an average of $1685, which was back $353 on last year.

In comparison, in last year's sale, the stud offered and sold 173 rams to 35 different buyers at an average of $2038.

In the breakdown, the stud offered 144 Poll Merinos and sold 140 at an average of $1723 (down $389 on last year), while the Merino side of the catalogue saw all 32 rams offered, cleared at an average of $1516 (down $219 on 2020).

Elders stud stock manager Tim Spicer said it was a solid sale for the Patterson family given they have had a couple of long-term clients get out of sheep due to the dry seasons.



With the $3100 top-priced Merino ram at last week's Woolkabin on-property Merino and Poll Merino ram sale at Woodanilling purchased by Hunt Partners, Coorow, were Woolkabin's Digby Patterson (left), Woolkabin stud consultant Bruce Cameron, who purchased the ram for Hunt Partners and Elders Katanning branch manager Keith Daddow.

"It was a buyers' market compared to other sales this year, which was a little disappointing given the presentation of the rams and the effort the Pattersons put into their breeding program.

"It was a good presentation of rams and they were expressing their full potential on the back of a good season," Mr Spicer said.

"They were also backed by Australian Sheep Breeding Values again this year to provide clients with extra information to help with their selections.

"Both the average and clearance was back on last year and that was purely the result of the stud losing a couple of significant buyers and that affected the backend of the sale.

"It was really the first sale this year which has been affected by clients selling large numbers of ewes over the past few dry seasons."

The sale started with a run of 41 March shorn, prepared rams and it was early in these pens that the day's $6000 top-priced ram was located.

When Mr King stood over an upstanding Poll Merino ram in lot two and took an opening bid of $4000, buyers quickly took notice and a bidding melee broke out.

In the end it was Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad, who had the last bid at $6000 and then announced the ram was headed to Grant Park and Amy Dempster's Grass Valley stud, Grass Valley.

Mr Broad said the ram had a very good outlook and was very square behind.

"He is a very big ram and we were certainly attracted by his size," Mr Broad said.

"He also has a strong muzzle and a top sire's head.

"We bought a ram from Woolkabin five years ago but this ram will be a new bloodline from the stud.

"Grant and Amy run about 500 stud ewes and breed about 30 rams a year for their own use in their 2500-head commercial ewe flock."

The well-grown, 124.5 kilogram sire is an AI son of Collinsville 180615, which was purchased by the Olinda stud, Wyalkatchem, in 2019 at the Adelaide Ram Sale for $62,000.

When it came to its raw wool and carcase figures, the ram had current wool tests of 20.3 micron, 2.9 SD, 14.2 CV and 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF), while it had September scans of 7.3mm fat and 37mm eye muscle depth.

When it came to its MerinoSelect Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs) it ranked in the top 10pc for yearling weight (YWT) at 9.68 and top 20pc for yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW) at 25.32.

Its other MerinoSelect figures were 0.21 yearling fat (YFAT), 0.09 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), 0.65 yearling fibre diameter (YFD) and its indexes were 155.72 for Merino Production Plus (MP+) and 159.89 Dual Purpose Plus (DP+).

The second top price in the sale was $4250 paid by the Lloyd family, FE & BJ Lloyd, Darkan, when they had the final bid on a bright-woolled Poll Merino penned in lot three.

The classy woolled, 103kg ram had current wool tests of 17.8 micron, 2.7 SD, 15.1 CV and 99.9pc CF to go with scans of 4.7mm fat and 37mm EMD.

It has MerinoSelect figures of 6.91 YWT, 0.23 YFAT, 0.04 YEMD, -0.63 YFD and 20.02 YCFW along with indexes of 154.8 for MP+ and 153.8 for DP+.

Along with securing the second top-priced ram, the Lloyds also purchased another March shorn Poll Merino ram at $3100.

This ram was by Strath-Haddon 11-9 and had wool figures of 20.0 micron, 3.1 SD, 15.4 CV and 99.5pc CF.

Two Poll Merinos made the equal $3900 third top price.

The first to hit the value was a March shorn, Woolkabin 181368 son when it was purchased by brothers Wes and Rowan Lavender, Lavender Farm Co, Williams.

The 115.5kg ram had current wool tests of 17.5 micron, 2.3 SD, 13.2 CV and 100pc CF to go with scans of 4.2mm for fat and 39mm for EMD.

Also heading to the Lavender's Williams property was a March shorn Poll Merino ram by Manunda 171310 when the brothers purchased it at $3500.

The 126kg ram measured 15.4 micron, 2.6 SD and 100pc CF in the wool and it ranks in the top 20pc on MerinoSelect for YFD.

The second ram to hit the $3900 value was an April shorn ram in pen 66 when it was knocked down to return buyers of more than 25 years, Darren and Bruce Howatson, Howatson Family Trust, Newdegate.

The 108kg Polled sire is by Woolkabin 180652 and ranks in the top 20pc of MerinoSelect for YCFW (25.97).

It has April wool tests of 19.3 micron, 3.2 SD, 16.3 CV and 99.9pc CF to go with September scans of 4.1mm fat and 37.5mm EMD.

Along with securing this ram, the Howatsons purchased another eight Poll rams to finish with a team of nine at a $2833 average.

Darren Howatson said they continued to return and buy from Woolkabin every year because they were getting consistent results.

"We are growing quality, stylish, white wool and when it is sold it always receives good competition and makes above its reserve price," Mr Howatson said.

"We are also seeing good demand for our surplus ewes.

"The Woolkabin sheep are just good all round sheep - they are large framed and cut plenty of quality wool."

The Howatson's flock averages 19.3 micron and a 7kg cut.

This year they will join 2600 ewes to Merino rams which is up slightly on the past few years due to the better season for an April/May lambing.

The quick growth rates of the Woolkabin sheep also allows the Howatsons to turn off wether lambs as early as possible.

This year already they have sold 200 weaned wether lambs to Beaufort River Meats this month.

The line averaged 22kg dressed and realised an average of $180 a head.

Another long-term client to buy numbers at the top end of the Poll Merino offering was Stuart Turpin, Julstroy Farm, Lake King.

Mr Turpin worked his way through the catalogue and finished with a team of 13 Polls at an average of $2185 and to a top of $2800 paid for a March shorn ram by Strath-Haddon 11-9.

Mr Turpin said he was chasing big rams with good staple length and plenty of wool cutting ability.

"We like the Woolkabin sheep because they produce big, quick, growing lambs and cut plenty of wool," Mr Turpin said.

The Turpins flock averages 19-20 micron and a 6kg cut across everything.

This year the Turpins are looking to join 3600 ewes to Poll Merino rams and another 1500 Merino ewes to Poll Dorset and Suffolk sires for a May lambing.

Mr Turpin said this year they had 1500 wether lambs to sell and he was hoping to sell 50pc of them in the next few weeks, weaned over the hooks.

"We shore them at the end of August and I will be targeting those more than 48kg liveweight when we get them off," Mr Turpin said.

Other buyers to purchase sizeable teams of just Poll Merinos at the top end were Wollan Pty Ltd, Moonyanooka, which averaged $2267 over a team of six that topped at $2900, while repeat buyer Nullawil Traders, Woodanilling, picked up nine Polls to a top of $2500 and an average of $1811 and Westmere Farming, Williams, secured five at an average of $1840 and to a top of $2600.

Also having an impact in the Poll side of the catalogue was Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay, who was carrying a buying order for Longview Farming Trust, Katanning.

Mr McKay purchased 12 Polls for the enterprise at an average of $1508 and to a top of $2600.

Also in the Poll run there were two buyers which both secured three rams at an average of more than $2000 and they were EP Johnson, Wagin, which averaged $2700 and Rockyford Farm, Brookton, which averaged $2133.

The best price recorded for a Merino ram was $3100 when Woolkabin stud consultant Bruce Cameron bid to the value for a bright, white woolled 108.5kg March shorn ram on behalf of Hunt Partners, Coorow, which has been buying from Woolkabin for more than 12 years.

Mr Cameron said the ram was a well-grown sire with an excellent, rich, medium wool.

"He is also good on his feet and has a big wide open head," Mr Cameron said.

"He stood out from the rest of the Merinos in the shed.

"He is ideal for what the Hunt family is trying to achieve with their flock."

The Strath-Haddon 11-9 son had current wool tests of 18.6 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.7 CV and 99.7pc CF to go with scans of 3.4mm for fat and 35mm for EMD.

On the ASBV front it ranks in the top 20pc for the MP+ index with a figure of 165.46 while its DP+ index is 161.12.

Along with securing the top Merino sire for the Coorow enterprise, Mr Cameron also purchased another 10 Merino rams for it to finish with a team of 11 at an average of $1718.

Also in the team was the $3000 second top-priced Merino ram which was by Woolkabin 180652.

It had indexes of 153.89 for MP+ and 151.88 for DP+ to go with a 116.5kg bodyweight and current wool figures of 18.1 micron, 3.2 SD, 17.7 CV and 99.9pc CF.

Mr Cameron said he was chasing big framed rams with rich, medium wools for the enterprise.

Also bidding strongly on just Merino rams was Spring Gully Pastoral Co, Brookton, which purchased five Merinos to a top of $2000 and an average of $1640.

The volume buyer in the sale was GW & N Fuchsbichler, Koorda, which bid through Mr Broad and secured a team of 22 rams (18 Polls and four Merinos) all at $800.

Like the Fuchsbichlers, there were a couple of other buyers which showed no preference to either horned or polled sires when putting together double figure teams.

The biggest of these was TR & PT Ettridge, Kojonup, which averaged $1458 across a team of two Merinos and 10 Polls, while Pendlebury Farm, Kojonup, purchased one Merino and nine Polls at a $1380 average and AW & RE Bowring, Brookton, finished with four Merinos and six Polls at a $1200 average.