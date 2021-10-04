12th annual Stockdale sale tops at $5200

COMPETITION and quality abounded at the 12th annual Stockdale White Suffolk and Poll Dorset stud on-property sale at York on September 22.

A big line-up of impressive rams from both breeds saw the White Suffolk penning follow recent seasonal trends to achieve the highest prices, while both breeds were in demand resulting in a near full clearance across the shed.

As with previous years there was a large contingent of buyers registered, with 30 of the 35 present securing rams for their breeding programs.

Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry said the sale was very successful once again, showing the Fairclough family's commitment to breeding quality genetics and proven track record.

"They presented a very good catalogue of sheep today, that once again attracted very good competition," Mr Curry said.

"The buyers gallery were very selective in their purchases, eliciting a great result on solid local demand."

Leading the sale was the offering of two White Suffolk stud sires, with lot number one for the day reaching the peak price of $5200, after a flurry of bidding from at least four different buyers.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock, Brookton Pingelly agent Stephen Keatley (left), Nutrien Livestock trainee Zoe Nicholas, Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry and Stockdale stud co-principal Brenton Fairclough, with the $3000 top-priced Poll Dorset stud ram purchased by R & B Alp, Gingin.

The ram weighed more than 130 kilograms, with an eye muscle depth of 46 and fat of 4.6.

It was Brad Bassett, RJ & LJ Bassett, Brookton, who was the winning bidder at the fall of the auctioneers' gavel, for his sole purchase at the sale.

Mr Bassett said he had been purchasing White Suffolk genetics from Stockdale for about 10 years and was impressed by the ram from the outset.

"He was a big solid, well muscled ram, that should go across our ewes and produce really good progeny," Mr Bassett said.

"We have a nucleus flock to breed our own rams for use over our commercial ewe flock.

"This big ram is nice, deep and well muscled with good eye muscle, ideal for what we want."

As far as gauges of success go, the White Suffolk flock ram offering saw two rams achieve a top price of $3000, which was almost double last year's top price in the flock offering.

Of the 120 White Suffolk rams offered, 117 were sold for an average price of $1063.

The first of the two top- priced White Suffolk flock rams was lot number three, weighing 110kg, with an eye muscle of 43 and fat 4.1.

The ram was purchased by the Johnston family, Merna stud, Quairading.

With the two $3000 equal top-priced White Suffolk rams purchased by Merna stud, Quairading and the Rhos Gwyn stud, Mt Barker, were Elders auctioneer Graeme Curry (left),Westcoast Wool & Livestock Brookton Pingelly agent Stephen Keatley, Oliver Bush, Mt Barker, Stockdale stud co-principal Brenton Fairclough, buyer Stacey Bush, Rhos Gwyn stud, Mt Barker, Elders prime lamb specialist Michael O'Neill and Robert Bush, Rhos Gwyn stud.

The second of the $3000 top-priced White Suffolk flock rams was lot 51 and was snapped up by Robert and Stacey Bush, Rhos Gwyn White Suffolk stud, Mt Barker.

Mr Bush said they liked the ram's style, type and the fact that they are paddock bred and run, ready to work.

"He really stood out to us," Mr Bush said.

"You can tell he is not all pumped up for show.

"He stood up well, and had a good front end and back end that were in proportion, he is a really well proportioned ram."

Ms Bush noted he was the heaviest ram in the flock offering at more than 120 kilograms and that they planned to use the ram in their stud as an outcross.

"We have a few different bloodlines in our stud and we like to keep it that way," Mr Bush said.

"It is one of the first WA bred sheep we have purchased for a while.

"We haven't been able to find any that suited us, until now, these suit our style."

There were several volume buyers in the White Suffolk catalogue and falling into this category for the first time was George and Tyrone Murray, Blinkbonny Family Trust, Toodyay, with their purchase of 12 rams to a top of $1200 and an average of $1033.

Tyrone Murray said they usually purchase a few rams from the Fairclough's each year.

"This year we have quite a few older rams," Mr Murray said.

"So wanting to replace some of the ram flock and the fact we have taken on a few more ewes meant we needed to get higher volumes this year.

"We know that Stockdale have good rams.

"They have good long frames and are easy birthing, as their smaller head and front shoulders makes for easier lambing."

Mr Murray also bid on a few more rams for family friends who were unable to attend the sale, winning the bids on a combined total of 16 White Suffolk rams for the day.

Regular, local, volume purchasers the Luelf's, Falconhurst Grazing, York, took home a total of 13 White Suffolk rams to a top of $1200 and an average of $1000.

Rounding out the higher numbers was R & TM Hinchcliffe, Quairading, with their nine rams to a top of $1400, twice over, and an average of $1100.

The Poll Dorset section of the catalogue was topped by one of the two stud sires offered, reaching the top price of $3000.

The ram weighed more than 120kg, with eye muscle depth of 46 and fat of 5.2, and was knocked down to regular top price buyer Brad Alp, R & B Alp, Gingin, as his sole purchase at the sale.

He said the ram had fit the bill for what they looked for.

"I liked his length and muscling," Mr Alp said.

"He was really good on his feet, he was a good size and I liked his eye muscle figures."

The top price in the flock Poll Dorset offering was $1200, reached twice, and both rams were knocked down to Kalmer Pastoral Co, Westdale, who ended up purchasing a total of six rams for an average of $1000.

The overall volume purchaser in the Poll Dorset offering was PG Cook, Gidgegannup, with their total of 15 rams, to a top of $1100 and for an average of $907.

The rams were purchased by Elders prime lamb specialist, Michael O'Neill, who said the Cooks had been buying from Stockdale for about two years.

"They were chasing predominantly twin born rams that had a good topline and neck extension," Mr O'Neill said.

Westcoast Wool & Livestock representative Mark Fairclough ended up purchasing a total of 25 rams across the two breeds, for various clients, consisting of 23 White Suffolk rams and two Poll Dorset rams for an average price of $968.

Stockdale stud co-principal Laurie Fairclough said they were very pleased with the results of the sale and the near full clearance.

"We want to thank all loyal, repeat and new buyers for their support," Mr Fairclough said.