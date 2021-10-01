Scott Morrison announces ministerial reshuffle, promotes key allies

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promoted key allies, Ben Morton and Alex Hawke, in a broad ministerial reshuffle brought on by the resignation of Christian Porter earlier this month.



Mr Morrison has announced on Friday that Mr Morton, a key confidante of Mr Morrison, will be taking on the responsibilities of Special Minister of State, Minister for the Public Service and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister and Cabinet.



The Minister for Immigration and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke - also a strong Prime Ministerial ally - will retain all of his existing responsibilities, but has been promoted to Cabinet to fill the vacancy left by Mr Porter.



The former portfolios held by Mr Porter have been split. Angus Taylor takes on the responsibilities of Industry to become the Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction. Meantime, the Minister for Defence Industry, Melissa Price receives the science and technology portfolios.

"I recently promoted Melissa again to the cabinet and she's been hitting the marks and doing a terrific job and it's great to have her in the new roles," Mr Morrison said.



In another promotion, Victorian MP Tim Wilson steps into the outer ministry, becoming the Assistant Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction.



Mr Porter resigned as the minister for industry, innovation and science, following revelations he took $1 million in mystery funds to help support his discontinued defamation case against the ABC and ABC journalist Louise Milligan.



Mr Porter has been at the centre of historical rape allegations which he strenuously denies.

