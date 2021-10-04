Work from home then sip your wine in the evenings

A private rural hideaway only five minutes from the centre of Orange is attracting a lot of interest from potential tree-changers.



Luxulyan merges period splendour and contemporary comfort on 3.28 hectares.

Large pine trees frame the circular driveway as you arrive at your new country home.



Framed by enchanting gardens, this small farm produces lucerne hay and has a boutique Shiraz vineyard.

Features of the home are the high ornate ceilings, marble fireplaces, lead-light detailing, coloured glass, and a hallway arch providing a glimpse into Luxulyan's heritage soul.

Living zones are reminiscent of traditional family spaces with lounge, dining and family rooms all connected to a spectacular contemporary kitchen.



Premium features make this culinary hub magnificent with a stone-topped island, dual fuel range, dishwasher, and a true butler's pantry with wine fridge.



A double-sided gas fireplace is a focal point delivering a ton of winter warmth.



Three spacious bedrooms and two stylish bathrooms are inviting retreats at day's end.

Along with a classic wrap-around bullnose verandah, a covered alfresco, picnic shed and multiple spots throughout the garden make this home a haven for entertainers.



Sit back and relax with a glass of wine from your temperature-controlled cellar, show off your culinary skills in the huge pizza oven, or gather round the fire-pit with family and friends on a crisp night.

This renovated property is said to be one of the finest homes in the area with its private gardens, welcoming ambience, and timeless romance.

North facing home with filtered views through private gardens enjoyed from various locations around the property

Custom cabinetry throughout including a desk and bookshelves for those needing to work from home

Stunning family bathroom with freestanding bath, shower, and eye-catching tile selection; ensuite located between main and guest bedroom.

Well maintained out-buildings include a large hay shed, stables and tack room, a large concrete water tank plus 2600gal/hour (approx.) potable bore.

A second concrete water tank is set up as a secure and climate-controlled cellar.

