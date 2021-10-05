Waterbomber base to help firefighting responses

A LOCAL base for waterbombing operations in the Cascade/Munglinup region is scheduled to be operational during the upcoming fire season.

The establishment of the waterbombing base was one of 12 recommendations following the coronial inquest into the 2015 bushfires in Esperance.

The catastrophic fires, which raged for two weeks in November 2015, took the lives of local farmer Freddy Curnow, 45, along with foreign farm workers Thomas Butcher, 31, Julia Kohrs-Lichte, 19 and Anna Winther 29.

Described as the fastest moving fire ever recorded in Western Australia at the inquest in March 2019, it spread across 300,000 hectares of agricultural land on the State's south coast, destroyed 30,000ha of crops and killed 4500 head of livestock.

Mr Curnow had been trying to warn neighbours when his car ran off the road into the firestorm.

The three farm workers who perished had been trying to escape the fire when their car crashed into a tree.

In the years since the fires, there have been many questions from local community members as to whether more could have been done to avoid the loss of life, land and livestock.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) consulted with farmers and local brigades in the Cascade/Munglinup area to identify local viable airstrip options.

A DBCA spokesperson said several locations were considered and the airstrip at Melaleuca Farm was deemed the most suitable to develop.

"The property owner and the local community were very supportive of progressing the existing airstrip as a waterbomber base," the spokesperson said.

"This year DBCA supplied a large tank for refilling requirements and has worked in collaboration with the property owner to widen the strip for safety.

"Once all equipment is in place and working, DBCA will conduct training on refilling aircraft during an incident.

Esperance Shire president Ian Mickel.

"The airbase is scheduled to be operational during the upcoming summer fire season."

The DBCA spokesperson said the establishment of the airstrip was important to support local firefighting operations.

"The new airstrip is well placed between the existing waterbombing bases in Ravensthorpe and Esperance, and also in close proximity to the large tract of Crown land to the north, which will enhance bushfire fighting capabilities in the area," the spokesperson said.

Esperance Shire president Ian Mickel said the waterbomber base had been "a long-time coming" and would be a great asset for the region.

"There are private landing strips out there, but none of those were sufficient to land waterbombers so we had been pushing to get facilities in that area and we are delighted it's finally happened," Mr Mickel said.

"We need aircraft to be landing in an appropriate place to fight fires as we need them, and it's a long way from Esperance to Ravensthorpe to Albany, so to have that airstrip will significantly help the Cascade and Munglinup area."

Mr Mickel said had the waterbomber base been operational for the 2015 fires, the loss of life could have possibly been avoided, as well as the destruction the fire caused to local properties.

He said the Esperance Shire would continue to seek to have their local firefighting facilities and equipment upgraded so that volunteer and career firefighters could better navigate difficult terrains throughout the region.

Scaddan Volunteer Bushfire Brigade (VBFB) vice president Tom Curnow and son of Freddy, said he was very pleased the waterbomber airbase had come to fruition and it was likely to help prevent the loss of life and land in future catastrophic fires.

"It's strategically located, so it will make it easier for farmers to make a call to land a plane there and it's great there will be water infrastructure there as well for fighting fires, not only there, but anywhere west of Esperance," Mr Curnow said.

"They were trying to get a firebreak put around the whole shire of Esperance, and they have completed a bit of it, so if that continues to progress it should also come in very handy for firefighting mitigation in the region."

Scaddan VBFB captain and farmer Dave Vandenberghe, who had about 2400ha of his property burnt in the 2015 fires, said more changes were still needed to be implemented to assist firefighters in the region.

"I would really like to see our bush tracks that are road reserves developed and cleaned up a bit so that volunteer firefighters have more access to spots out in the bush," Mr Vandenberghe said.

"That's part of the problem in our region - sometimes you will be having to do a 200 kilometre round trip just to get 50km into bushland and taking private vehicles up through very rough tracks isn't great."