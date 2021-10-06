Lupins return to highly profitable crop at Neridup

NERIDUP grower John Wallace has 30-40 years of experience with lupins but turned his back on them many years ago due to difficulties growing them on non-wetting soils and related weed control concerns.

However, since banding the SE14 moisture attraction and retention agent with lupin seed at sowing, it has made it a highly profitable pulse crop in the rotation, as well as for following cereal crops, plus weed management has become much easier.

"In all my years with lupins, I have never seen lupins yield like that - I have never seen anything like it,'' Mr Wallace said, reflecting on his early use of SE14, from SACOA.

The Wallaces regularly produce lupin crops yielding 3-4 tonnes per hectare and some of the best areas have achieved 5t/ha.

"SE14 has given us the confidence to dry-seed lupins on non-wetting sands, where we now get good germination and establishment,'' he said.

"One of the biggest things growing lupins on non-wetting sands is also weed control.

"If you can get good establishment and canopy closure, it's a lot easier to control weeds.

"The even establishment makes spray timing decisions easier as well.

"Last year we got wind blasted and, as a result, had some lupins flowering and others not and this didn't allow our broadleaf spray, so some paddocks were a bit dirty.

"This year they were very even, so a broadleaf spray was applied and the crops are very clean.''

In addition to the increased plant numbers, Mr Wallace said the lupin plants were now producing enormous biomass and the nodulation was fantastic.

"Traditionally, high biomass crops didn't use to yield that much, but it's been unbelievable with this (SE14)," he said.

"The increased plant establishment is so significant that we think we could drop our seeding rate from 100 kilos (per hectare) to 80 kilos.

"The dramatic increase in nodulation also has reduced our N inputs in following cereals.

"Some wheat crops on lupin stubbles this year have had 92 units (kilograms/ha) of N, 30 units of K and 17 units of P, plus 3 litres/ha of ZMC (zinc, manganese and copper)."

Mr Wallace said those not on stubbles have had up to 152 units of N (plus the same other applications).

"We were monitoring the N status in cereal crops every two weeks using an NVD machine and tissue testing," he said.

"The good levels on the lupin stubbles had to be the result of the N fixation.''

The Wallaces are growing 2000ha of canola, 1200ha of wheat, 1000ha of barley and 350ha of lupins this season at Neridup, in the Esperance region, with the latter expected to jump to 1500ha next year to help counter the significant rise in fertiliser prices.

They also run a self-replacing flock of 2500 Merino ewes.

The property, including leased and share-farmed land, comprises a range of soils from deep sandplain to transitional Mallee country, which features sand over gravel over clay, as well as some high rainfall Mallee country.

To address non-wetting issues, claying, deep ripping and spading practices have been undertaken and the Wallaces used wetting agents for about 10 years leading into the adoption of SE14 when it became available.

Mr Wallace said while he considered its use with lupins a "no-brainer'' due to the stark contrast with when it was not applied, applications in cereals and canola were generally linked to dry March sowing conditions and where there were non-wetting sandplain and gravel areas.

"SE14 can be applied with 50-60 per cent of our cropping program,'' he said.

It has been banded with seed via a paired-row seeding kit on a DBS bar and while they have traded up to an Equalizer seeding bar and are set to switch to a single seeding boot for lupins, cereals will continue to be sown with a paired-row system and the set-up for canola is still being considered.

"With our high seeding rate for lupins (100-120kg/ha), it caused blockages in the paired rows - and there is a suggestion you don't need the paired-row for lupins because they are quite vigorous in their establishment,'' Mr Wallace said.

"We also believe we will get more bang for our buck with SE14 at 3L/ha applied with 50L/ha of water in a single row with lupins.''

With the bar set on 300-millimetre (12-inch) row spacings and with 160mm following press wheels, maintaining the paired-row system for cereals will better assist weed competition.

The paired-row brings the gap back from 300mm to 270mm,'' he said.

John Wallace looks over a thick mat of healthy lupins on the Neridup property.

For the lupins, the SE14 is also applied together with a rhizobia inoculant and BigPhos manganese is applied under the seed at 100kg/ha.

For cereals, SE14 is applied at 2-3L/ha with 50L/ha of water, together with seeding rates of 70-100kg/ha for wheat and 80kg/ha for barley.

Flexi-N liquid nitrogen is deep banded at 45-50L/ha, while 70kg/ha of MacroPro and 30kg/ha of MAP blended fertilisers are applied below the seed.

For canola, SE14 at 2-3L/ha is included with seed sown at 4kg/ha.

Flexi-N together with Macroprimer is deep banded at 50L/ha and in addition to the same compound fertiliser application used for cereals, an extra 30kg/ha of MAP is sown with the seed.

This lifts the phosphorus rate from 17kg/ha applied with the cereals to 24kg/ha with the canola.

In the future for cereals and canola, Mr Wallace is also looking at manganese applications with Flexi-N via a Dosatron pump.