Euro and British breeds share interbreeds

THE interbreed group classes rounded out a big afternoon of beef cattle judging at the 2021 Perth Royal Show last Thursday.

Moved to the same afternoon as the individual interbreed award judging, onlookers enjoyed the show put on by some of the State's beef cattle breeders.

An outstanding presentation of breeder's bull and heifer pairs and breeder's group of three animals (four animals if a senior cow and calf are part of the team) made for some close calls from the judges Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud, Woodanilling and father-son duo Charles and Peter Cowcher, Willandra Simmental & Red Angus studs, Williams.

This saw place honours shared among European and British breeds with several breeders enjoying the spoils with European breeds finishing just ahead filling five of the nine places on the dais, including winning two of the three classes.

Winning and runner up exhibitors enjoyed the generous sponsorship from Harvey Beef, Elders Limited and Nutrien Ag Solutions.

With the interbreed breeders pair of bulls exhibited by the Murray family, Tullibardine Angus stud, Albany, were handlers Rachel Williams (left), Wandering and Morgan Yost, Toodyay, Pearce Watling, representing award sponsor Elders Limited and judges Charles and Peter Cowcher, Willandra Simmental and Red Angus studs, Williams and Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud, Woodanilling.

The first interbreed group class onto the arena was the breeders pair of bulls with seven pairs entered.

In the end only two points separated the top three standings with the powerful pair of Angus bulls exhibited by the Murray family's Tullibardine stud, Albany, sashed the winner after receiving top votes from two of the judges.

The two junior bulls Tullibardine Remington R25 and Romantic R24 (junior champion Angus bull) were both February 26, 2020, born bulls by Prime Maximus P36 and USA sire Baldridge Bronc respectively.

The pair of Charolais bulls exhibited by the Milton family's Copplestone stud, Dardanup, were runners up with two polled bulls Rembrandt R40 and Rasputin R39 which are both May 2020 drop sons of Paringa Harvey L417 while the Tuckey family, Mubarn Simmental stud, Pinjarra, finished in third place.

Commenting on behalf of the judges Peter Cowcher congratulated all exhibitors on a wonderful lineup of breeders' pair of bulls.

"The challenge for us as stud breeders is to produce a line of bulls and females of the best quality we can and not necessarily to a star, although we love to have them," Mr Cowcher said.

"We look for two well put together bulls that are industry relevant, have thickness and softness and a uniformity of type."

The interbreed breeders' pair of heifers were next up with the biggest showing of 10 pairs entered for the class and with two judges agreeing they were the pick of the bunch, the classy pair of Simmental heifers exhibited by the Kitchen family's Bandeeka stud, Elgin, had done enough to be sashed winners.

The mid-June 2020 born heifers Bandeeka Ragamuffin R19 and Roulette R14 were both sired by Willandra Kingston.

A very close runner up to the Bandeeka team by a solitary point was the sleek pair of Angus heifers exhibited by the Golding family, Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup.

Making up the pair was the junior champion Angus heifer Little Meadows Wilcoola R29, a mid-April 2020 heifer by Landfall New Ground N90 and Little Meadows Merriment R115, an early June 2020 born heifer by Booroomooka Bartel K320.

Bandeeka Simmental stud connections Sarsha Wetherell (left) and Loreen Kitchen, Elgin, judges Charles and Peter Cowcher, Willandra Simmental and Red Angus studs, Williams and Kurt Wise, Southend Murray Grey stud, Woodanilling and Nutrien Livestock WA manager Leon Giglia, representing award sponsor Nutrien Ag Solutions with the interbreed breeders pair of heifers exhibited by the Bandeeka stud.

Finishing in third place was another Angus pair exhibited by the Thompson family, Venturon stud, Boyup Brook.

Charles Cowcher said it was a fantastic line-up of young females and you would struggle to find any better at showgrounds throughout Australia.

"We judge for femininity, structural soundness, balance and team evenness," Mr Cowcher said.

"How much more even can you get than the Simmental team.

"Strength over the back, thickness, balance, length of head and neck, length of loin, length from hip to pin, length of forearm and you could measure it all up and it would be about the same.

"That is balance - structural correctness and stance of the heifers, very feminine, soft and anybody would be proud to own them.

"The Angus team were two beautiful heifers with structure, width of pin, evenness and smoothness, length of neck and I think everyone would agree that are two magnificent animals within the breed."

The sought-after breeders' group of three finished off the interbreed judging for 2021 in style with six groups making for an impressive display of beef cattle.

The Charolais group exhibited by the Venturon stud were clear winners when the judges' scores were collated.

The team of champions was made up of the junior champion Charolais heifer Venturon Calista R8 by the stud's exclusive AI sire Sparrows Kingston 139Y, supreme Charolais exhibit senior cow Venturon Clementine Q11 by Canadian sire Svy Grizzly and the grand champion junior Charolais bull Venturon Ricky Bobby R6 also by Grizzly.

The Red Angus team exhibited by the Esperance Farm Training School's Escholar stud, Esperance, finished in second, while the Murray family, Tullibardine Angus stud, Albany and Mubarn Simmental stud tied for third.

Mr Wise congratulated all exhibitors for presenting teams of animals that are a great representation of their respective breed, direction breeders are heading with their genetics and type of cattle they are breeding.

"There were fantastic animals in each group and what we were looking for was an even group that show where that stud breeder is going with their cattle, their type and quality in the group with minimal faults," he said.

"The leading group had the least amount of faults and had a lot to offer their breed, the industry and were also a great representation of their breed in type, correctness and stud direction."