A farmers' market alternative

NEARLY three years into a new business venture, the Northern Valley Locavore Store has established itself as a thriving farmers' market alternative in the country town of Bindoon, north of Perth.

The business, which runs as an online store and from a traditional shopfront in the original Bindoon bakery building, offers its customers the opportunity to purchase market-style produce any day of the week.

The business is the brainchild of Tamieka Preston, Mooliabeenee and Trish Murrell, Chittering, who wanted to showcase the produce grown in their region and provide a service to their local community.

"It is essentially that 24/7 farmers' market that we are trying to create,'' Ms Preston said.

"We want you to feel like you are buying from the farmers' market.

"You get that contact and hear the stories behind the produce, but you don't have to wait for the once-a-month farmers' market or have to try to get there for the four hours that the market is open.

"Also the producer doesn't have to commit all that time to sitting at the market.

"A lot of producers don't have the time, energy and money to do that."

Ms Preston said the growing business sold on average $2000-$3000 worth of goods a day, with its boutique meat lines and handcrafted gourmet products proving popular online.

A monthly delivery run goes up to Dandaragan, Badgingarra and Jurien Bay to people who can't access produce that easily and a weekly run delivers throughout Chittering Valley and Gingin, as well as the Swan Valley area.

Northern Valley Locavore Stores ready-to-eat picnic packs are a big hit.

The shop also does a reliably steady business with locals, who stock up from its wide selection of fruit and vegetables, unprocessed honey, ethically-sourced meat and gourmet products, as well as passing tourists who pop in for handcrafted pickles and relish, its locally grown wildflowers and ready-to-eat picnic packs.

Ms Preston said the Locavare platform was unique in that its customers bought directly from the growers, with the producers being paid almost instantly for the goods they buy.

Locavore charges a commission from each sale and in exchange offers promotion, both on the website and instore, enabling producers to utilise its coolrooms, freezers and instore shelf space for their produce.

"You are literally buying it from them as though you were in a market,'' Ms Preston said.

"We don't buy the produce from them.

"The platform is quite unique in the way that when they purchase the product the money goes to the vendor directly.''

Ms Preston said the online platform, developed with the help of a Regional Economic Development Grant and the Wheatbelt Development Commission, had advantages for consumers and producers.

"The biggest thing for me is the issue of getting money into producers' hands,'' she said

"They are not being forced to take the market price on the day, or being forced to offload via a supermarket contract.

"They can take total control of the price they ask for and if they are asking too much the customer won't buy it, but at least the growers will know."

Northern Valley Locavore Store manager Leanne Green with wildflowers from Plantation Wildflowers.

For consumers, it taps into the growing interest in provenance - all the meat and fresh produce is sourced from within a 100 kilometre radius of the store and additional pantry lines, such as quinoa and lupins, which are not grown locally, are from the Wheatbelt.

"People are a lot more interested in provenance and tracing and knowing the story behind their food - particularly for meat,'' Ms Preston said.

"All the meat that we sell in our store is fully traceable from farm to fork or paddock to plate and processed via our local butchers, Gingin Premium Meats and Northern Valleys Quality Meats.

"All the producers are using what we call ethical and sustainable methods.

"We don't make a distinction between organic, or anything like that, but we say that they are using either paddock raised or using high welfare or regenerative farming methods - they are all making a concerted effort to improve sustainability however they can."

This attitude, which has proven to be particularly popular during the COVID period, means the consumers know they are purchasing fresh, in-season ingredients - even though there is still some educating to be done on why seasonal fruit and vegetables aren't always on sale cheaply and all year round.

Packaging too is a focus - with no or minimal plastic packaging preferred - instead paper origami packages made from recycled newspapers or fully compostable bags are offered to customers to use in store and glass jars and containers are collected and returned to producers for washing and reuse.

Work is underway towards using fully home-compostable biodegradable meat packaging.

"You can just walk into our store and know that everything that you purchase is locally grown and that it has an element of sustainability about it,'' Ms Preston said

"You can shop with the confidence of knowing that you are not accidentally going to be buying asparagus that has been imported from somewhere.

"Everything is local, that is the point of difference from other fruit and produce stores where you can inadvertently pick up something that is out of season and imported - it is all mixed together.

"Our fruit and vegetables usually have no packaging and we wouldn't accept anything that has any unnecessary packing.

"All packing that is reusable and recyclable is preferred.

"It takes away some of that ethical stress for our customers, they know they are making a sustainable choice when they shop with us."

While the key focus for the business has been offering a service to the local community, plans to franchise the concept are underway.

Ms Preston said the longer-term view and businesses such as Locavore - which espouses the philosophy of eating locally-grown, in season produce, would ultimately help ensure a local food supply.

It is a quest which has become particularly significant with the pandemic putting pressure on international shipping supplies.

"I think the important thing is that by supporting these producers, who are doing the right thing, it enables them to grow and it increases our food security here in the region,'' she said.

"If we continue to buy imported tomatoes, for example, then we won't have local tomatoes and we won't have local tomato growers and then we will lose that food availability.

"So it's important in terms of food security.

"It's frightening to think of local growers giving up on growing certain items because they can't compete with imported products.

"I think it is really troubling for future food security that we are reliant on imported foods."

WANT TO KNOW MORE?