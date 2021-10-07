Elgin Park Charolais wins carcase comp

IT could not have been any closer with just 0.1 of a point separating the grand champion and reserve grand champion carcases in a showing of 53 head in the led steer and heifer competition at this year's Perth Royal Show.

Triumphing by a whisker on 85.1 points was a purebred Charolais steer exhibited by Jim and Belynda Quilty, Elgin Park Charolais stud, Elgin, competing for just their second time in the event.

Unplaced on the hoof in its heavyweight category, the 497 kilogram steer dressed 56.2 per cent with 5mm P8 and 9mm rib fat, 96cm2 EMA, and an MSA index of 62.1.

Mr Quilty said the full Kooyong blood steer was bred by Jim Tuckey, Pinjarra.

This purebred Charolais steer, exhibited by Jim and Belynda Quilty, Elgin Park Charolais stud, Elgin, went on to win champion heavyweight and grand champion carcase from the field of 53 led steeers and heifers shown.

The Quiltys completed the double in the heavyweight category also taking out the reserve grand champion carcase with an Inra 95-Red Angus cross heifer bred by David and Jan Ellis, Kooyong Charolais stud, Pinjarra.

The 516kg heifer, which had also been judged reserve champion heavyweight on the hoof, dressed 59.1pc, with 10mm and 9mm fat, 94cm2 EMA and 59.4 MSA index.

The Quilty's team of three head were prepared on pellets from Ketteridge Stockfeeds, Bunbury.

The reserve grand champion carcase on 85 points, also unplaced on the hoof, was a 404kg Murray Grey-Angus cross steer from the mediumweight class exhibited by Kelmscott Senior High School (KSHS), which prepared 10 steers and two heifers for the 2021 competition.

The steer dressed 57.5pc with 6mm and 8mm fat, 69cm2 EMA and 65.7 MSA index.

In an outstanding show of consistency KSHS was awarded the top six placings in the mediumweight category in a class of 12 head.

Kelmscott Senior High School brought 12 led steers and heifers and went home with ribbons for reserve grand champion carcase, champion mediumweight carcase and reserve champion mediumweight carcase held by students Laine Macpherson (left), Bunbury, Janissa Martin, Ballajura and Chloe Pears, Margaret River, with Peter Cowcher, Williams, representing sponsor Nutrien Livestock.

Its reserve champion mediumweight carcase success was with a 457kg Square Meater steer which dressed 56.2pc with 10mm and 10mm fat, 79cm2 EMA and 62 MSA index.

A category double was also completed in the extra heavyweight section with Murdoch University, Murdoch, claiming the honours with homebred Limousin-Murray Grey cross steers.

The 578kg champion dressed 60.6pc, with 9mm and 8mm fat, 105cm2 EMA and 57.4 MSA index, while its 524kg stablemate in reserve dressed 62.6pc, with 5mm and 7mm fat, 108cm2 EMA and 58.7 MSA index.

In the lightweight section the champion on the hoof from Murdoch University finished in exactly the same position on the hook.

The 391kg Limousin-Angus cross steer dressed 65.3pc with 5mm and 5mm fat, 103cm2 EMA and 63.6 MSA index.

In reserve was a 390kg Square Meater exhibited by Doug & Erin Wilcock, Preston Rise Square Meater stud, Rosa Brook, which finished third on the hoof and dressed at 54.8pc, with 5mm and 7mm fat, 72cm2 EMA and 62.0 MSA index.

The team from Murdoch University, Murdoch, proudly displayed their ribbons for champion and reserve champion extra heavyweight and champion lightweight carcases. The team included Adelaide Hearle (front left), Emily Hovell, Emily Finch, Kate Branston, Stacey Egberts (back left), Anna Di Tullio, Felicia Ang, Val Rausch, Graeme Curry, Elders, Jai Thomas, Georgia Ward, Alexa Keller and Emily Upton.

Uncannily 0.1 of a point also separated the top two placegetters in the Rob Millner Trophy for teams of three purebred animals judged on both the hoof and hook.

In first place on 314.1 points was the Square Meater team, a fitting tribute as the breed celebrates its 25th anniversary, with Charolais in second on 314.2 points and Gelbvieh, third.

Carcase competition judge for the past four years, DPIRD research scientist Claire Payne inspected every carcase at the three processing sites to visually judge fat cover and then took MSA data provided by them to evaluate final scores for each of the carcases.

With the ribbon for reserve champion lightweight carcase prepared by Kelmscott Senior High School and bred by Preston Rise Square Meater stud, Rosa Brook, were students Laine Macpherson (left), Bunbury and Amy Whitfield, Rosa Brook, Erin Wilcock, Preston Rise stud and students Chloe Pears, Margaret River and Janissa Martin, Ballajura.

She said the quality of the broad ribbon winners was outstanding but some of the carcases had been a little light on for fat cover.

RASWA councillor in charge of cattle Deane Allen commended exhibitors for their effort in putting forward 53 quality animals for the 2021 show.

"We recognise and appreciate that you had to prepare these animals not knowing if the show would even go ahead so it was a great effort," Mr Allen said.

Major sponsors were Nutrien Livestock and Mitchells Livestock Transport.