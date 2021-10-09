Royal Show victory for WACOA Cunderdin

WINNING the Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) Young Sheep Producers Challenge at the Perth Royal Show was the Western Australian College of Agriculture, Cunderdin.

Students from the Western Australian College of Agriculture (WACOA), Narrogin, Cunderdin, Denmark and Harvey, as well as Esperance Farm Training Centre competed in three judged categories, shearing, wool handling and Merino ewe selection.

Each team had six members with two students participating in each section.

Kevin Gellatley emceed the event, keeping everyone up to date with the competition as it happened.

AWI director David Webster said that these kinds of events are all about bringing the new generation into agriculture.

"The joy of this is actually seeing young people from all walks of life come and learn something," Mr Webster said.

"In the section that I judged I was pleased with everyone's presentation.

"It was a tough line-up of sheep to judge."

Wool handling judge Wayne Laird said that all the students performed brilliantly.

"It is great to see young students stepping up and having a go regardless of the experience level," Mr Laird said.

"They were all willing and eager to learn and it is a credit to them.

"We need young people to do these jobs and it puts the industry in good stead."

Shearing judge Don Boyle said he was impressed and appreciated the effort the students put into not just the competition, but the sheep work outside of it as well.

"The number of students that came and helped out was much appreciated," Mr Boyle said.

"They were penning sheep on Saturday and throughout the week."

When it came to the awards, winning first place was the WACOA, Cunderdin team on 497 points.

Members in the team were Charlotte Crossen, Jack Waters, George Burt, Aaron Cuthbertson, Georgia Hammersley and Rhys Dixon.

Placing second with 446 points was WACOA, Harvey, followed by WACOA, Narrogin with 365 points and in fourth place was Esperance Farm Training Centre on 340 points.