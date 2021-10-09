Woodland custodians wanted

Price: Offers over $1.1m

Location: Harvey

Area: 64ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Doug Butcher 0409 374 671

Noel Jones 0418 932 438

THIS tranquil rural setting of Uduc, 12 kilometres slightly north west of Harvey is not for livestock - it's for nature lovers and lovers of a peaceful life.

It includes almost 160 acres ( 65 hectares) of banksia woodlands, apart from the small cleared area for the homestead, cottage, shedding and large lake.

Drive up the sealed tree-lined driveway to the home and be welcomed by the sound of birds and nature.

Enjoy the wildflowers in spring, including stands of verticordia nitens, commonly known as Christmas morrison or morrison featherflower, a flowering plant in the myrtle family, scattered throughout the banksia.

The view from the homestead is across the spring fed freshwater lake stocked with silver perch, east to the Darling Scarp.

This property is perfect to educate family, friends and children about environmental sustainability with field walks through the woodland that is home to a myriad of birds, including eagles, plus emu, kangaroo, phascogale and brushtail possums, bobtails and racehorse goannas.

The double brick homestead was built in 1996 and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, study, games room and alfresco area with a pool.

Nearby is a double brick, two-bedroom cottage perfect for family or guests.

Shedding comprises a workshop, a four car open garage, large machinery shed with fully enclosed storage shed plus the children's cubby house.

Water is from two 100,000 litre rainwater tanks, an equipped bore and the lake.

The sellers would love the new owners to accept their three amigos (guinea fowl) and Tilly, the female kangaroo.