Wheatbelt landowners wanted for feral animal control

WHEATBELT NRM is on the lookout for landholders interested in partnering on a unique, local feral animal control initiative.

The initiative forms part of Wheatbelt NRM's Where The Wild Things Are project which targets patches of remnant vegetation that are consistent with conservation advice for the region's eucalypt woodlands.

This particular aspect is focusing on feral animals and fencing as a way of protecting these threatened ecological communities.

"Working with landholders on feral animal control can have a huge impact on farming outcomes and the protection of the Wheatbelt's woodlands," said project manager Anika Dent.

"By definition, an 'ecological community' contains more than trees.

"It encompasses the plants, native animals, fungi and ground cover - all of which are extremely important to the overall health of the patch.

"By engaging in feral animal management and fencing alongside landholder partners, we protect every aspect of the area."

The Wheatbelt's eucalypt woodlands are listed as a threatened ecological community under federal environmental legislation.

They are found nowhere else in the world and due to the fragmentation of the Wheatbelt and threats such as salinity, are now restricted to isolated patches.

Wheatbelt landholders who have patches of remnant vegetation on their properties are being urged to get in contact with Wheatbelt NRM.

Successful landholders will receive an individualised plan and one-on-one support in the plan's delivery.

"Feral animal control is a win-win for farmers and Wheatbelt habitats," Ms Dent said.

"By working together we can not only enhance commercial outcomes but we also take important steps to protect our unique environment."