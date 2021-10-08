Eggs crack the six billion record despite the pandemic

Aussies can't do without their daily helping of eggs and smashed avo on sourdough toast.



Egg farmers were wrong to fear COVID-19 closures of regular breakfast haunts for those hungering for their daily dose of coffee and brekky.



The nation's farmers are egged on to produce a mighty 17 million cackleberries every day - worth celebrating today on national egg day.



More than six billion eggs are eaten in Australia annually.



Each one of us eats an average 246 eggs each year.



With the pandemic, those farmers worried their mountain of googies might end up a rotten and crumbling mess if people couldn't figure out how to eat them.

But the stats are in, there were 300,000 more eggs being consumed per day compared with last year.

Egg heads have taken their appetites home with them.

Research from Vocqonic Community Research commissioned by Australian Eggs revealed:



89pc of community members agreed the egg industry is an important part of the agriculture industry

87pc Australians agreed that the egg industry is important to the Australian way of life

77pc of Australians support the egg industry in Australia

While we could have told me that and saved them shelling out the cash, it does confirm eggs still play an important role in the lives of many Australians.



"It's a great day to celebrate Australia's ongoing love of eggs," said the egg-static managing director of Australian Eggs, Rowan McMonnies.



"It has been a challenging year for Australian egg farmers, with COVID restrictions and snap lockdowns playing havoc with both production and opportunities for eggs via food service venues.



"To see egg consumption grow by more than three million this year, despite the challenges, is testament to Australia's love of eating eggs."

