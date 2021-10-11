Liveweight steers make $2566 at Boyanup

THE Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup on October 1continued the onward and upward trend of current sales.

This lifted the average almost $100 on the previous two sales at the venue with 1500 head of cattle sold for an overall average of $1763.

The unexpected highlight that had buyers shaking their heads was Jersey poddy types, topping the sale at 710c/kg to beat their Friesian counterparts by 70c/kg.

The quality again was outstanding with the first run of beef steers and heifers and Friesian steers all fit for slaughter, with several pens heading that way.

Beef steers sold to $2559, up $50 and lighter end steers made to 614c/kg.

Beef heifers reached $2135 and 572c/kg.

Ironically, some heifers with bids above $2000 were passed in by vendors.

Beef cross steers had size selling to $2566 and 582c/kg.

Heavy Friesian steers were possibly the only types to struggle to hold the recent high values, although no one was complaining with the top of $2432 and 544c/kg for just above poddy size.

Genuine poddies topped at $1162 and 640c/kg, while Jersey poddies reached 710c/kg and $1457 for older steers.

Jock Embry (left), Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River, bought numerous pens of cattle for clients at the Boyanup sale including for Bob Webster, Cowaramup.

An excellent pen of cows and calves made $3850, with the calves weighed and averaging 318kg.

Lotfeeders were strong bidders, along with agents and processors.

The top beef steer price was paid for two Angus from Woodlands Wines, Busselton, weighing 670kg that sold for 382c/kg to cost Western Meat Processors (WMP) $2559.

Kau & Sons sold a single steer of 625kg for $2425 and 388c/kg, also heading to WMP.

Two pens of eight steers weighing 500kg and 462kg from BJ & RJ Feutrill, Vasse, were snapped up by Harvey Beef, costing $2180 and $2127 at 436 and 460c/kg respectively.

Cosy Creek Farms, Manjimup, sold two steers of 470kg to Harvey Beef at 498c/kg to return $2340, with another eight going on the same truck at $2337.

South Australian buyer Princess Royal Trading paid $2299 for four Red Angus from EJ Liddelow when the 522kg steers sold for 440c/kg.

The sale's largest vendors TW & RM Ashmore, Narembeen, offered more than 300 cattle and were well rewarded by buyers.

The first pen of 20 Murray Grey steers weighing 450kg sold for 508c/kg and $2286, going to Harvey Beef.

The next pen of 11 were bought for Kalgrains, Wannamal, costing $2118 at 510c/kg.

Later in the sale, Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, bid to $2155 for a pen of 12.

John Gallop was active, buying for O'Meehan & Co with his first pen from FG Venables costing $2200 at 552c/kg.

James Roberts and Cloe Rees, Collie, inspected their South Devon cattle before the sale where their steers topped at $1993.

Ben Cooper, Nutrien Livestock, Bridgetown, was busy throughout the sale, buying for his Hyden lotfeeder client, with an early pen costing $2210 for six Charolais from JB Phillips.

Lotfeeder competition continued on lightweights with Harvey Beef, Welldon Beef and Kalgrains all securing cattle for later feeding, with Harvey Beef paying the top of 614c/kg for 11 grey steers from R & A Lovegrove.

EZE Cattle Co, Dardanup, offered its final draft of cattle with its property sold and went out with the top-priced beef heifer honours when 11 heifers weighing 458kg made $2135, going to Harvey Beef.

Kalgrains took six for $2093, while Greg Jones secured 11 at $2050.

Matt Lowe, Westcoast Livestock, Darkan, bought a pen of 17 for $2005 at 452c/kg.

A run of nine pens of Ashmore Murray Grey heifers topped at $1910, paid by Mr Cooper for a client, with Welldon Beef, JT Warwick, Galati Family Trust and Elders Waroona all getting a pen or two.

South Devon heifers from DW & MJ Rees, Collie, reached $1740, also the top heifer price of 572c/kg paid by Welldon Beef for 15 weighing 304kg.

Jamie Abbs (left), Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, with client Anthony Warburton, Bridgetown, who sold Friesian steers to $1938 at the sale.

EZE Cattle Co also topped the beef cross steers when the pen of 11 weighing 693kg were bought by Kookabrook Livestock for $2566 at 370c/kg.

This buyer added other pens at $2426 and $2370.

Another popular draft from NL & E Haddon, Yoongarillup, reached $2304 for five weighing 619kg and bought by Mr Jones.

Other pens went to Jock Embry, Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River, at $2141 and $2187, while Kookabrook Livestock paid $2202 for another six. A pen of 11 Angus cross from Kelly-Brae weighing 310kg topped at 582c/kg to cost VA Edwards, Metricup, $1806.

Several pens of Friesian steers were sold before the top price of $2432 was achieved when Mr Jones bid to 322c/kg for the 755kg steers from G & J Foan.

Anthony Warburton, Bridgetown, sold two pens to Mr Jones making $2085 and $2082 both at 316c/kg.

Lazyl Grazing sold several pens with Melrose Enterprises paying $2153 and $2045, while Mr Embry secured the third for $2128.

Four pens from the Haddon family topped at $1990 and 376c/kg, with all going to Richard Pollock, Nutrien Livestock, Waroona.

The top poddies weighing 208kg made $1162 with 16 calves from PJ Boley going to Mr Embry at 558c/kg.

The top of 640c/kg was paid by Kelly-Brae for 20 sold account Casad Pty Ltd with the 125kg calves costing $804.

Casad was not expecting its Jersey poddies of 126kg to outsell these but HJ Carter, Marybrook, was determined to outbid the opposition to pay $900 and the top of 710c/kg for the pen of 17 poddies.

Seven Jerseys from CF Foster weighed 180kg and sold for $1242 and 690c/kg with GP Papalia seeing his five heavier steers make 368c/kg and $1457 when Elders Manjimup secured the 396kg steers.

Elders Manjimup also took six Jersey heifers from CF Foster paying $1300 by appraisal.

Willowbank, Benger, saw the value in the split units and paid $3850 for four Angus cow and calf units sold by I & C Tognela, Waroona.