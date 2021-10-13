GIMAF now under Grains Australia umbrella

CRITICAL trade and market access organisation the Grains Industry Market Access Forum (GIMAF) will now fall under the umbrella of industry good body Grains Australia.

The boards of both organisations decided GIMAF becoming part of Grains Australia, the body dedicated to overall industry matters in the grains industry, was the best way to maximise GIMAF's value.

GIMAF was an organisation dedicated to providing market access for Australian grain into various countries across the globe.

It played an important role in resolving technical issues and reopening markets, such as getting Australian canola back into the Chinese market after China stopped buying our product due to concerns about blackleg.

Grains Australia chief executive Jonathan Wilson said the takeover of GIMAF would occur seamlessly, with current GIMAF executive manager Tony Russell set to continue in the role.

Mr Wilson said bringing in GIMAF to the Grains Australia group was a key priority when the planning work for Grains Australia was taking place, with all those involved in setting up Grains Australia seeing trade and market access a critical area for the industry.

"The importance of facilitating trade and market access is well-recognised and supported by the entire grains industry, with the strong desire to enhance these activities a motivating factor in the creation of Grains Australia," Mr Wilson said.

He paid tribute to the GIMAF board for making the move to come under the Grains Australia banner.

Now-former GIMAF chairman Barry Large described the move into Grains Australia as a great step.

"Grains Australia is an exciting creation, something we've worked on for years, and I'm strongly in favour of streamlining our industry," Mr Large said.

"GIMAF since its inception in 2011 has punched above its weight, pursuing market access issues with governments in Australia and internationally," he said.

"I anticipate the additional resources Grains Australia will direct to trade and market access activities will only strengthen the industry's single voice to government on these issues," he said.

The story GIMAF now under Grains Australia umbrella first appeared on Farm Online.