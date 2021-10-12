CBH wins WA Exporter of the Year honour

CBH's Marketing and Trading team was awarded the Western Australian Exporter of the Year award at the 2021 WA Export Awards held in Perth last week, which recognise the significant contributions of WA's exporters to the local economy.

CBH also won the Agribusiness, Food and Beverages category and was a finalist in the Sustainability category, qualifying them as finalists for the Agribusiness, Food and Beverages category at the national awards to be held later this year.

CBH's nomination centred on its successful efforts to find new markets for high-quality Australian barley after the loss of the China market due to trade tensions and the growth and development of its International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) program to meet increasing international demand for sustainably grown grain.

CBH's chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig congratulated his team on the achievement.

"We've faced some challenging circumstances over the past couple of years with volatility in the market and of course, COVID-19 has significantly impacted our operations," Mr Craig said.

"We've worked hard to develop our ISCC sustainably certified grain accreditation and through this, have been able to capture new market opportunities and position Western Australia as a leader in providing sustainably grown grain.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team at CBH who have worked hard to strengthen new and existing relationships with our customers and seek out these new opportunities.

"Their efforts have allowed us to capture value for Western Australian grain despite the challenges we've faced, to the benefit of the grain growers who are part of our co-operative."