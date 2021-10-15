Relishing the never-ending ag opportunities

WITH a never-ending range of occupations and opportunities within the agricultural industry, Lucy Morris couldn't imagine doing anything else with her life.

The 27-year-old has gone from wanting to be a doctor for most of high school to having recently become the senior operations manager with TW Pearson and Son.

It's a journey that has taken her from the Gascoyne to Perth and up to the far north Kimberley, but one that ultimately started with her discovery of a love for the beef sector, making her the fourth generation in her family to be actively involved in agriculture.

"I love the challenge of working in an industry that is influenced by so many factors," Ms Morris said.

"We depend and compete with weather, global markets, local markets, trade agreements, disease risks, employee shortages and commodity prices and still manage to operate one of the most successful industries in the country.

"I also really enjoy working with an industry that is proactive in improving how they operate and I have always felt that it's an industry which has stood the test of time and continued to operate through some difficult times - it's a resilient sector and it's full of inspiring people.

Throughout her career to date, Ms Morris has spent four years working across the Kimberley and Northern Territory on cattle stations and export depots, following the northern beef supply chain.

Chasing a new challenge - and in the pursuit of knowledge in high value beef production systems - she moved to the southern regions of WA and took a position at TW Pearson and Son as the livestock marketing, export and production officer, based at Australind.

"That was an incredibly broad role that enabled me to build a greater knowledge base across many areas of beef production, from quarantine facilities, Wagyu beef production and boxed beef marketing, however most importantly the role introduced me to lotfeeding," Ms Morris said.

"I have continued my pursuit of knowledge.

"I am studying a bachelor degree in law and commerce online and I'm hoping the skills I am learning through the degree will be of great help to the industry in the years to come."

Having made her way to senior operations manager, Ms Morris' role is now a diverse one which she likes to explain as basically being the 'problem solver'.

"Given that we operate a number of breeding properties, backgrounding and feedlots and also have two quarantine premises, every day is different and that's both rewarding and challenging," she said.

"Right now my focus is on continuing to grow my knowledge across the beef industry and giving back and supporting the sector through my board and committee positions, such as the WA Lot Feeders Association where I am vice-president."

For Ms Morris, agriculture is an industry that values hard work above all else and while it used to be male dominated, a lot of women are doing some pretty remarkable things in the ag sector.

"It is important to remember that agriculture and the beef sector is incredibly diverse in the range of careers that it enables, so while it might be fair to say that in the past it was male dominated there are now a lot of women involved right up to key leadership roles in the peak industry bodies," she said.

"I love working in an industry that combines a diverse group of people who are all passionate about producing a truly world class product in one of the greatest production systems in the world.

"Agriculture and the beef sector can take you anywhere in the world in terms of career opportunities - it's an industry that values hard work above all else, so for men and women who want to put the hard yards in, there are never ending opportunities."