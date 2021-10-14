GIWA Forum looks at sustainability task

WITH the world's food manufacturers, financial institutions and governments setting and actively working towards ambitious sustainability goals, the Grain Industry of Western Australia (GIWA) Forum last week focussed on the impact this is will have on the Australian grains industry.

In a packed room at Optus Stadium, Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan opened the forum, which also had more than 30 guests join virtually.

Farm Weekly journalist BREE SWIFT attended and took these pictures.

Pioneer Seeds sales manager Peter Bostock (left), with Grains Research and Development Corporation senior regional manager West, Peter Bird.

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development crop science manager Bob French (left), with Grower Group Alliance program manager Mark Holland and Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre chief economist Ross Kingwell.

Thompson and Redwood operations manager Ross Allomes (left), with Balco Australia field manager Lachlan McCabe.

CBH Group general manager marketing and trading Jason Craig (left), with member director Helen Woodhams, Kojonup and senior analyst Kristina Primus.

CBH Group director Jeff Seaby (left), Mukinbudin, with CBH Growers' Advisory Council member Renee Lynch, Narembeen and acting chief financial officer Nelson Aylmore.