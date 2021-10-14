More spring rain and where it fell overnight

There was widespread rain across eastern Australia overnight and from yesterday.
And there is more to come, especially for the south-east, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
It is getting nervously close to harvest for many farmers as the wet spring continues.
The wet spring was predicted in the long range forecasts by the bureau.
Some of the bigger totals across eastern Australia to 9am today (Thursday) as the rain continues in many areas.
The bureau this week raised its La Nina tracker status to a La Nina alert, meaning there is around a 70 per cent chance of the event, correlated with above average rainfall in much of Australia, forming.
Queensland
- Century Mine 15.4mm
- Lake Julius 9.6mm
- Dalby 39.8mm
- Oakey 17.2mm
- Toowoomba 23.8mm
- Amberley 28.6mm
- Gold Coast 25mm
- Brisbane 30mm
- Redland 30.6mm
Victoria
- Charlton 15.8mm
- Stawell 14mm
- Mortlake 22.6
- Grampians 20mm
- Warrnambool 18mm
- Westmere 23mm
- Ballarat 18mm
- Bendigo 19mm
- Redesdale 20mm
- Tatura 19mm
- Eildon 15mm
- Puckapunyal 18mm
- Omeo 16.6mm
South Australia
- Cape Borda 8.8mm
- Stenhouse Bay 22mm
- Naracoorte 10mm
- Coonawarra 8mm
- Cleve 11mm
- Port Lincoln 19.4mm
- Minnipa 15mm
- Ceduna 5.2mm
NSW
- Coolangatta 21.4mm
- Coffs Harbour 30mm
- Murrurundi 24mm
- Bellambi 13mm
- Kiama 11.2mm
- Bega 18.4mm
- Green Cape 45mm
- Tuggeranong 14.2mm
- Cabramurra 20mm
- Gunnendah 15.2mm
- West Wyalong 11mm
- Young 23mm
