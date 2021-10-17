Quandong orchard on Snowtown farms sold to finalise an estate

Two properties have been offered for sale in the Snowtown area to finalise an estate.



Windview 144 hectares (356 acres) and Highway 13.46ha (33.25ac) are being sold as two contingent lots by Ray White Rural.



A public auction will be held at the Snowtown Football Clubrooms on Thursday, November 4 at 1pm.

Windview is 7km north east of Snowtown on Windview Road on generally flat arable farming land comprising mainly clay loam soils.



It is fenced into one main paddock.



There is a two-bedroom stone homestead on the block with a spacious living room with a new Colourbond roof and gutters as well as a fully fenced yard.



There is a single stand crutching shed, basic sheep handling yards, two implement/hay sheds plus a workshop with power.



The smaller Highway is adjacent to the Augusta Highway just 2km north of Snowtown.



Highway has 13 hectares of generally flat arable farming land comprising mainly clay loam soils.



Unusually it features a a Quandong orchard plantation which was planted in 1998.



Quandongs are one of Australia's most versatile bush foods

The average annual rainfall for the Snowtown area over the past decade is approximately 360mm.



Agents from Ray White say Windview and Highway provide an opportunity for farm build-up in an area which is generally tightly held.

The easily managed properties are ideally suited to growing cereals, legumes and hay production with the opportunity to also capture the sustained strong prices for sheep meat and wool by incorporating a sheep enterprise.



The properties have freight advantages to a number of major grain terminals including Bowmans, Snowtown and Balaklava.

For more information contact Daniel Schell 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell 0418 842421.

