Proud history celebrated at Brunswick show

THE LiveLighter Brunswick Agricultural Show has a long and proud history marking 90 years since its inception in 1931.

This year holds special significance with the organisers of one of WA's biggest one-day agricultural shows excited to welcome visitors back after a one-year of hiatus.

Happening on Saturday, October 23, the LiveLighter Brunswick Agricultural Show is back bigger and better than ever.

"The one-day show gives the community a chance to come and experience agriculture and a fun day out," said Brunswick Agricultural Society president Mark Talbot.

"The 2021 LiveLighter Brunswick Agricultural Show will have many of the traditional show favourites, including the animals, the variety of food and the best fireworks in town, mixed with some exciting and new activities that we will soon be announcing.

"There is something for everyone."

This year the theme is 'celebrating rural transport' where show visitors will get the chance to experience working agricultural and transport displays.

Mr Talbot is involved in the transport industry himself and is passionate about educating the community and supporting the industry.

"It is important to show the current generations where and how the industry started and how important it was to the building of rural communities and businesses," he said.

"We will have all forms of rural transport from the old horse and cart, right through to the modern technology of today's vehicles.

"On display will be some iconic trucks and equipment which all have their own unique story to share.

"The whole theme is just so topical with what has happened during COVID-19 over the past 18 months and how transport has been acknowledged as an essential industry."

The Livestock and Rural Transport Association of WA (LRTAWA) is sponsoring a marquee on the oval that will be filled with interactive displays and giveaways.

"It will also showcase careers in the transport industry," Mr Talbot said.

"Everything from careers in the workshops to driving the vehicles and equipment."

The show has a reputation for being one of the biggest one-day shows in Australia and offers the biggest machinery and agricultural equipment displays outside of the major field days.

The Brunswick Agricultural Society emphasises support for the local community as it proves a perfect fundraising opportunity for local groups to raise money.

It also prides itself on the huge effort of volunteers who make it one of Harvey Shire's biggest one day events.

"The event injects about $750,000 back into the local economy and pays about $250,000 of this back into local sporting clubs and other clubs such as the Lions Club," Mr Talbot said.

"It really is a huge boost to our local community and businesses."

Patrons this year are encouraged to purchase their tickets online through the show website brunswickshow.com.au this year to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing.

"The safety of our community is our top priority at the show," Mr Talbot said.

Head to brunswickshow.com.au to book your tickets and like the Brunswick show Facebook page to keep up to date with all the excitement coming to the 2021 show.