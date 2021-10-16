Overseas investor tells agents they 'must sell'

An overseas investor who bought a farm in the stargazing capital of Australia at Coonabarabran is "moving on".



Agents from Ray White said it was the investor's instructions they "must sell" Forest Glen's 782 hectare (1932 acre) slice of choice grazing country.

Forest Glen is described as highly productive plateau grazing country in the heart of the scenic Warrumbungles.



The picturesque farm is only seven kilometres to Coonabarabran and two hours to Mudgee.



It features rich volcanic basalt soils ranging in elevation from 520-600 metres.



It is well watered with 850mm annual rainfall, bore and 17 dams.



The average stocking rate has been 300-350 cows and calves dependant on season.



Forest Glen has a large six bedroom, 3 bathroom homestead with room for all the family and friends, formal sitting and dining rooms, large country style kitchen and large family room.



It has improved pastures, steel cattle yards, shearing shed, fenced into 20 paddocks



The auction will be held on Friday, November 5 at 55 Cassilis Street, Coonabarabran.



For more information or to arrange an inspection contact the agent from Ray White, Chris Korff on 0427 005090.



