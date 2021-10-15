Jaw-dropping $16 million for three-in-one Murray River farm

A substantial holding in Victoria's Upper Murray farmland has sold for $16 million.



At that price, the 373 hectare (930 acre) three-in-one property made $42,895 per hectare or $17,260 per acre this week.



The Greg Greg property had belonged to Ernst Weyhausen and wife Mary-Anne for more than two decades.

The identity of the winning bidder, also from the Upper Murray, was not disclosed.



Whether as three enviable large lifestyle properties or one substantial holding, Woonoona's water, river frontages and high rainfall made it a multi-million dollar package.

The property is just 20km from Corryong.

It comprises three contiguous parcels, each with their own homestead and sealed road frontage: the 109ha Woonoona Homestead, Woonona at 110ha and the 156ha Delta.

The property currently operates as a single beef cattle breeding and fodder production enterprise

Woonoona was also well suited to dryland irrigated cropping, sheep and prime lamb production, he said, with fertile soils.

Official records at nearby Tintaldra show an average annual rainfall of 793 millimetres and there is 7ha of developed flood irrigation land.

Water is a key feature with almost 1.25 kilometres of Murray River frontage and about half of the entire property is set on alluvial brown river flats.

The flats rise to productive, gently sloping granite hills that are 90 per cent arable and sown to high performance perennials.

Each of the three properties have an independent water supply and as a whole have water access licences totalling 125 megalitres.

A centrepiece of the properties is the architecturally-designed Woonoona Homestead with panoramic views over the river flats.

Additional accommodation also includes the three-bedroom, two-bathroom Woonoona cottage and the three-bedroom Delta weatherboard cottage, both renovated with northerly aspect views.

Improvements include two sets of steel cattle yards, multiple machinery and hay sheds, woolshed, sheep yards as well as equine facilities including stables, sand arena and round yard.

Woonoona was sold jointly by Inglis Rural Property with Elders Real Estate.

