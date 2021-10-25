AWI board hopeful Georgia Hack offers retail marketing perspective

Georgia Hack is a candidate for the Australian Wool Innovation board.

Accomplished marketing professional Georgia Hack believes her knowledge and skills from the world of fashion retail could help bring the Australian Wool Innovation board a new perspective on how to grow demand for Merino wool on a global scale.



With a Masters in Marketing from the Melbourne Business School, Ms Hack has more than 18 years' experience leading the marketing departments at renowned Australian retail brands, including Witchery, Sussan and Mimco, and is currently General Manager - Marketing for David Jones.



"With the consumer shift to more conscious consumption, Australian merino wool's sustainable attributes are well positioned to drive future growth and I look forward to being a part of that journey," she said.

Identified by AWI's board nomination committee via an international search firm, Ms Hack is one of AWI's recommended candidates, singled out for her "extensive marketing and brand experience, and broad global contacts in the retail and fashion spheres".



Her areas of expertise include marketing strategy, branding, customer segmentation, customer research and insights, media planning and buying, digital marketing, public relations, creative direction and content, customer experience and customer relationship management or loyalty strategies.



"I am eager to learn more about the wool industry and provide a retail and marketing industry perspective on how to grow Merino wool demand globally," Ms Hack said.



While Ms Hack doesn't have a specific connection to the broader wool industry, she has a strong connection to both the Australian and global fashion industry and says her knowledge of fashion consumers' changing values will benefit AWI in understanding how to grow key markets.

"The fashion consumer today and tomorrow will have sustainability as a key factor in influencing purchase decisions," she said.



"This macro shift in consumer values is already having a profound influence on how we market fashion.



"At David Jones we have created a 'mindfully made' platform allowing customers to shop by their values and have seen strong consumer engagement in circular fashion models - rental and resell as well as a rise in luxury preferences given the longevity of the product.



"Wool, as the world's most premium sustainable fibre is well positioned with this consumer shift to grow in awareness, consideration and demand.



"It will be important to consider how the fashion consumer of tomorrow will consider wool and to ensure the marketing of the fibre connects to their values."

