Canadians swallow two big helpings of Gippsland dairy

Backed by one of Canada's biggest superannuation funds, Aurora Dairies has bought Gray Wigg Gault's huge dairy farm in Gippsland and has offers in place for two Ace Dairy properties.

Foreign Investment Review Board approval was granted for the sale of the 2375-hectare Clydebank aggregation last week.

LAWD Melbourne director Colin Medway couldn't confirm the sale amount but said it wasn't far from the $20 million price guide.

Mr Medway revealed that Aurora Dairies had also made unconditional offers on two Ace Dairy Holdings properties, the 198ha Wheelers at Fulham and 192ha Dennisons also near Sale.

Ace Dairy's 487ha Pilkingtons at Fish Creek also has an unconditional offer from a separate, local buyer, Mr Medway said.

The 314ha Whites at Heyfield for $8,400,000, the 289ha Donahoes at Maffra for $7,800,000 and the 427ha Hill Farm at Maffra for $8,300,000 are still all on the market.

Mr Medway said inspections were underway and would increase as COVID restrictions eased.

It's not the first time Aurora Dairies has bought Gray Wigg Gault properties, purchasing farms at Nambrok and Winnindoo, last year, reportedly for more than $55 million.



It also acquired four farms near Mt Gambier from Bestons Global Foods dairy portfolio.



Aurora Dairies is backed by Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board and its assets are managed by Warakirri Asset Management.



